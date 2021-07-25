5 best Minecraft videos by Slogo

Joshua Robert Temple, better known online as Slogo, is an English YouTuber who is known for his Minecraft videos, amongst quite a few other gaming clips, which include GTA 5, Gang Beasts, Fortnite, and a few other miscellaneous releases.

In terms of his Minecraft videos, he usually does Minecraft prank videos, challenge videos, mod videos and general Minecraft survival.

For Minecraft fans looking for someone new to watch, Slogo's videos are very entertaining and fun. Listed below are Slogo's top 5 Minecraft videos, ranked by order of popularity.

Minecraft Videos by Slogo

#5 - BUILD The BEST CUSTOM TREEHOUSE Challenge! (Minecraft)

Slogo and his friends challenge one another to see who can create the best treehouse in Minecraft. They are allowed 30 minutes to do so, and at the end of that time, they will each do a tour of everyone's treehouses.

In the end, each player builds incredible treehouses, but who will come out victorious?

This video has 609k likes and 9.7 million views.

#4 - Minecraft But EVERY STEP = RUN FASTER!

When starting up in his Minecraft world, Slogo and his friends' Minecraft characters move very slowly. However, as they continue to take steps, they begin to go faster and faster and faster! While it might seem easy for some players, when they reach certain speeds, it's almost impossible to stop and stay still.

This video has 900k likes and 9.8 million views.

#3 - MINECRAFT But MOVING Makes you SKINNY! (stick figure)

In this video, Slogo makes it so that whenever they do anything in Minecraft, the Minecraft character gets thinner and thinner, causing a multitude of things to happen.

The thinner the player gets, the quicker they are. They are harder to hit as well, and unfortunately, they begin to have less and less health.

This video has 831k likes and 10 million views.

#2 - The MORE TNT Mod in MINECRAFT

In this video, Slogo adds tons of new TNT to Minecraft. The new TNT includes things such as Slimy TNT, Biome Buster TNT, Shulker TNT, and so much more. Slogo goes through the TNT order, showing off what each of them does.

It is certainly an interesting video, and this mod would be perfect for players looking to add some extra chaos to their Minecraft server.

This video has 164k likes and 13 million views.

#1 - Minecraft BUT The SKYBLOCK Is LUCKY BLOCKS!

In this video, Slogo and his friend make it so that Skyblock islands are made out of Lucky Blocks rather than the typical dirt that most players are used to. They take turns breaking the Lucky Blocks, and the first person to die via the Lucky Blocks loses the challenge.

This is simply luck based, as the Lucky Blocks will either drop something really good, or outstandingly bad.

This video has 814k likes and 13.6 million views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul