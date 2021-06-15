5 best weapon enchantments for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update 

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on tools, weapons, and armor to make the equipment stronger and more reliable when being used. They are one of the best things players can have in Minecraft.

Players can place enchantments on weapons by using an enchanting table or an anvil. These tables are created by using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one un-enchanted book.

All players will need to enchant is Lapis Lazuli, the item being enchanted, and enchantment levels. The player will have three enchantments to choose from on the enchanting menu.

In order to do this using an anvil, players must create the item using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. In order to enchant using an anvil, players must have an enchanted book, the item being enchanted, and enchantment levels.

When enchanting an item using an enchanting table, players can make the enchantments stronger by placing bookshelves around the table. When using an anvil, players will need to look for an enchanted book with the specific enchantment that they would like.

The books already have the enchantment level equipped on them when they are found. For example, players may find an enchanted book with Unbreaking with the enchantment level three already on it.

Top 5 current weapon enchantments in Minecraft

Mending

(Image via Reddit)

Mending will always be seen on the list when naming the best enchantments in Minecraft. This enchantment is so rare that it cannot even be found on an enchanting table. Players will have to use an anvil to equip it.

Mending can be placed on multiple different items in Minecraft. Mending takes the XP that players earn from doing activities around the Minecraft world and uses it to repair the durability of the players weapon.

This means XP that is collected while mining, smelting, killing mobs, and other tasks will go towards the players durability instead of the experience bar. This means players will be able to use the weapon for much longer without it breaking.

Unbreaking

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Unbreaking is an amazing enchantment for players to have on anything in Minecraft. This enchantment allows players to use the weapon with a chance of the durability not decreasing on each use.

Unbreaking will allow players to use the weapon for much longer than normal. With Unbreaking three, players will be able to get more usage out of the weapon, and the durability will barely decrease at all.

Power

(Image via Minecraft Gamepedia)

Power is an enchantment for a bow in Minecraft. This enchantment is one of the best long-range weapon enchantments in the game. This enchantment increases the amount of damage that is dealt to a player or mob when using the bow.

This enchantment is exclusive to bows only in Minecraft. This is a good enchantment for players to have when facing the enderdragon.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of melee damage that a player deals to another player or a mob when using a sword in the game. Players will be able to find sharpness on the enchanting table or on an anvil.

The max level of enchantment for sharpness is level five.

Looting

(Image via Reddit)

Looting is a good enchantment for players to have on swords. This enchantment is a close tie on the list with infinity for a bow, simply because they are very resourceful and important enchantments.

Looting increases the amount of items that are dropped from a mob when the mob is killed by the enchanted sword. For example, killing an enderman with a sword enchanted with looting will give players the chance to make more ender pearls drop.

