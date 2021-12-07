5 best Minecraft winter skins for 2021

Minecraft skins are part of what has made the game so popular over the years. Applying skins to a character allows players to express themselves however they like, and with thousands, if not millions, of skin designs out there, the choices are near endless.

With the winter season now in full swing, winter-themed skins, in particular, are now becoming as popular as ever. Those looking for a great winter-themed skin to use on their virtual Minecraft character needn't look any further, as this guide will highlight five of the absolute best winter-themed skins for Minecraft in 2021.

Top five Minecraft winter-themed skins to use in 2021

5) Winter Snowman Skin

Winter Snowman Minecraft skin (Image via NameMC)

Download the skin here.

Few things represent the winter season more than a cute snowman with a distinct carrot nose. Building a snowman is something that everyone loves to do, it's fun, easy, and overall, a great holiday activity.

With this Minecraft skin, players can show off their love for the winter season by dressing up as a snowman figure, complete with a cute scarf, hat, and even warm mittons.

4) Santa Skin

Santa Minecraft Skin (Image via NameMC)

Download the skin here.

Who doesn't love Father Christmas? With this skin, players can show their love for the holiday season with this well designed and highly detailed santa Minecraft skin.

Although it's true that there are tons of Santa skins out there, this specific version manages to stand out amongst the crowd. The pixel shading, particularly on this skin, is nothing short of perfect and it is the ultimate skin to spread some holiday cheer.

3) Christmas Lights Dream

Christmas Lights Dream Skin (Image via Skindex)

Download the skin here.

This skin is perfect for any fan of the incredibly popular Minecraft YouTuber and speedrunner, Dream. This winter themed skin is a cool remix of the classic Dream skin.

Particularly perfect for playing on servers that are similar to DreamSMP, this Minecraft skin allows any fan to display their love for both Dream and the holiday season at the same time.

2) Rudolph Reindeer skin

Rudolph Minecraft skin (Image via NameMC)

Download the skin here.

Everyone knows that without the reindeers Santa would not be able to deliver any presents! With this skin, players can dress up as one of Santa's loyal reindeers.

With a bright red nose, it's obvious that this particular skin represents Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer. Just like Rudolph himself, this skin is sure to stand out amongst the crowd and is definitely a great choice for anyone looking for a Winter themed skin in 2021.

1) Elf Skin

Elf Minecraft skin (Image via NameMC)

Download the skin here.

Last but definitely not least is this cute elf skin. For those unaware, elves are well-known to work hard for Santa, building presents all year long ready for the big day.

This Elf skin is a great choice for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit this year. It's well designed and also well shaded, meaning it holds its own in the world of modernized Minecraft skins. All in all, it's not over the top but at the same time definitely doesn't lack any details, making it perfect for anyone to use.

