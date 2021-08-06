5 best mob farms for beginners in Minecraft

Mob farms are structures in Minecraft that yield valuable items in huge quantities. These farms collect the loot dropped by mobs after dying. The collected loot is stored in chests.

Minecraft players have a lot of different designs for mob farms to choose from. Some are very difficult to create, while others can be made in the first few days of a survival world. Below is a list of the five best mob farms for beginners.

Best mob farms for beginner Minecraft players

5) Automatic chicken farm

Cooked chicken is an excellent food source, and eating one restores six hunger points in the game. This farm design spawns chickens by breeding them, and then they are killed in a chamber using lava. As they were burning when they died, the chickens drop cooked chicken instead of raw, which is then stored in a chest.

4) Cow farm

A simple cow farm design (Image via Minecraft)

Cooked beef or steak is an even better food item than cooked chicken. When a player eats a single steak, it restores eight hunger points. Cow farms are great for beginners as they get a good source of food and leather as well. Leather can be very helpful in setting up a good enchanting table as it requires a lot of bookshelves.

3) Spawner farm

Spawners are rare blocks that are commonly found in dungeons. It looks like a cage with a miniature mob spinning inside it and does not drop as a collectible item upon breaking. Players can make farms with spawners that have a killing chamber. The loot collected by killing the mobs gets stored in chests using hoppers.

2) Iron farm

Iron is one of the most useful resources in Minecraft, using which players can craft durable tools, weapons, and armor. Iron farms spawn iron golems, and then they are killed using lava. Upon death, iron golems drop 3-5 iron ingots. These farms are very easy to create and can be very beneficial for new players.

1) Mob tower

XP mob tower in the game (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most famous mob farms in Minecraft. Not only do players get useful items, but they also gain a lot of experience points using this farm. It has a spawning chamber on the top, which pushes mobs into a tunnel. After dropping through the tunnel, mobs take a lot of health damage, and players can kill them in one shot to collect their loot and XP.

