5 best new additions Minecraft 1.18 players should try out

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs has finally arrived and there are tons of new additions to the game. Each update continues to make the game bigger and better, with this last one taking that very literally. The game has expanded vertically, adding a chunk above and below the previous world limits. That was the focus of the update, but a ton more was added.

There are tons of new things for players to experience in the update. Here are five that everyone should try to do.

Top 5 experiences Minecraft players need to have after the update

5) The tallest mountain

Mountains can now spawn up to Y level 256, which used to be the build limit. Being able to climb all the way up there (and build, if that's what players want to do) is a huge addition to the game. Players have never been able to reach levels like that organically, so they should absolutely try and find and climb the tallest mountain they can.

256 is no longer the game's build limit (Image via Minecraft)

4) Visit level -64

In the same vein, players can now go deeper than ever before, so they should do that, too. Level -64 is as low as it goes now, and level -59 is the new diamond level, so players should definitely go down there now that the update allows them to.

Diamond can be found on Y level -59 now (Image via Minecraft)

3) New music

Minecraft music has always been great, and several of the new tracks added for 1.18 are, too. Players don't have to do anything specifically for this, but they should listen to the music and pay attention for new songs.

PatchSlaw7 @PatchSlaw7 #minecraftupdate I’m literally crying. The new music plays in game that is so niceeee. Thank you so much Mojang :)))) #Minecraft I’m literally crying. The new music plays in game that is so niceeee. Thank you so much Mojang :)))) #Minecraft #minecraftupdate https://t.co/3Hp9KII5tW

2) Explore a cheese cave

Cheese caves are huge, can have aquifers and have frequent ore generation. The epitome of all the changes to cave systems from the update can be found in a cheese cave, so that should be something all Minecraft players look for. They're great to explore and great for finding resources, especially diamonds.

1) Find a lush cave

Lush caves are probably the best new addition to the game. They're the most beautiful caves and they have a few really great items naturally growing there-- like azalea bushes and moss blocks. There's no trick to finding one, but players should start looking and not stop until they do.

Prowl8413 @Prowl8413 And award to the coolest place in all of Minecraft goes to... mountainside lush cave! And award to the coolest place in all of Minecraft goes to... mountainside lush cave! https://t.co/EULqtwZmOy

Which of these is the best part of Minecraft 1.18?

