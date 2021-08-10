5 best NPC mods for Minecraft

After playing Minecraft for a while, players may find themselves getting tired of interacting with the same old NPCs within the vanilla game.

One way to easily spice things up is through the use of mods. There are thousands of community-made mods for Minecraft that adjust or completely revamp NPCs and their behavior in order to provide players with a fresh experience.

This article takes a look at the five best community-made NPC mods for Minecraft, including links for downloading and installing them.

5 great Minecraft NPC mods that players should check out

5) Custom NPCs

Download Here

Custom NPCs is one of the biggest NPC mods for Minecraft Java Edition. It allows players to create their own unique NPCs.

There are plenty of attributes for players to choose from in order to build the perfect NPC. Some of the options include health, jobs, carried items, appearance, and tradeable items.

Players can even add quests to NPCs for other players to carry out, making the potential to build custom maps with this mod enormous.

4) Millénaire Mod

Download Here

The Millénaire Mod is another huge NPC upgrade mod that aims to fill the emptiness left by default Minecraft villages and villagers.

This mod adds new NPC villages based on different 11th-century cultures. Each villager lives a different life and has their own story to tell.

Players can help these villagers out and build relationships with them in order to gain various rewards and favors, such as having their own house built inside the village.

3) Better Questing: NPC Integration

Download Here

This mod allows players to create full-scale RPGs within Minecraft easily. Supporting player-created dialogue, NPC quests, and even faction ranks, this mod can spice up any Minecraft world.

There are hundreds of large community-made custom worlds that take advantage of this mod.

2) Minecraft Comes Alive

Download Here

This mod aims to completely overhaul the villagers that appear in vanilla Minecraft and replace them with real humans. It has complex features such as interactions, marriage, and even babies.

There are over 250 different types of humans within this mod, and they can all be interacted with.

Players can hire people, give them gifts or just chat with them. Over time, a unique relationship can be built with them.

1) Minecraft Builders

Download Here

This mod is designed for players who do not want to spend time building common structures. It adds 10 new human-looking NPC mobs that will build any structure without any further input on the players' end.

The Minecraft builders mod effortlessly allows players to construct their wildest building dreams without having to even lift a finger.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh