5 best rare ores mods in Minecraft

Minecraft is made up of tons of blocks, and some of the most important ones are known as ores. Some of the most valuable crafting materials are obtained from the ores in Minecraft, such as coal, iron, gold, diamond, and more.

Some Minecraft ores are rarer than others. Since most players are familiar with how and where each Minecraft ore generates, some of them might want another challenge.

Luckily, there are plenty of mods that have been created by the gaming community that revolve around ores in Minecraft. Here are some of the best mods for rare ores in Minecraft.

Great Minecraft mods for rare ores

5) Rare Ores

Tool options with this mod (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Rare Ores is a simple mod, but it is great for Minecraft players who wish for a few more ores in the game. This mod adds two new ores that generate similarly to diamonds, which are Pherithium and Crystinium. There is also a new block called "trillint" which is more on par with netherite.

4) Ores Above Diamonds

This mod adds two new ores into Minecraft (Image via 9minecraft)

Minecraft players who are tired of the limited amount of ores in vanilla Minecraft can download this mod pack. Ores Above Diamonds adds two new ores to the game: amethyst and opal.

While amethyst was introduced into vanilla Minecraft with the recent 1.17 update, this mod incorporates the purple gem in an entirely different way. With Ores Above Diamonds, both amethyst and black opal are ores that are rarer than diamonds. Additionally, both these materials are far stronger than diamonds and may compete with netherite as well.

3) Easy Emerald Tools & More

This mod incorporates new weapons, armors, and tools (Image via CurseForge)

The Easy Emerald Tools & More mod does not change much about ores in Minecraft, but it does provide many more uses for the rare emerald ore and other blocks in the game.

This mod allows players to craft weapons, tools, and armor out of materials that wouldn’t normally do so in vanilla Minecraft. It even introduces brand new tools into the game.

What’s great about this mod is that it actually doesn't introduce any new ores into the game, it is simply based off of the pre-existing ore generation in vanilla Minecraft. This mod is great for players who wish there were more uses for the ores and blocks they mine.

2) Extra Diamonds

Some of the many diamond colors of this mod (Image via CurseForge)

The Extra Diamonds mod completely changes the existence of diamond ore in Minecraft. With this mod, the highly sought-after jewel gets a total revamp as it introduces brand new diamond variations into the game.

There are tons of new diamonds in the Extra Diamonds mod, all with a wide range of different colors. Each colored diamond has its own unique properties, some being stronger and more durable than others.

1) Finder Compass

Find diamonds quicker and easier (Image via 9minecraft)

Nearly every Minecraft player has spent countless amounts of time searching for the ores they want. They wander around aimlessly in the Minecraft world hoping they’ll find what they’re looking for. With the Finder Compass mod, gamers can easily locate the nearest vein of diamond ore using a built-in compass.

Furthermore, the Finder Compass mod helps players find other things of high value as well. This includes dungeons, strongholds, and much more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul