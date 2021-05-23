5 Redstone tips and tricks for Minecraft Survival mode

Redstone in Minecraft allows players to make advanced contraptions. Redstone dust, at its core, is used to transmit power to mechanism components (like pistons, dispensers and powered rails). Players have managed to make all sorts of extremely advanced contraptions using redstone.

This article will highlight some redstone tips and tricks that players can use in their survival world in order to speed up tedious and otherwise quite boring repetitive tasks.

Top 5 tips for redstone contraptions in Minecraft Survival mode

#1 Powered Rail Transport

Players may find themselves traveling back and forth between two points in Minecraft survival. These trips take quite sometime and players will realize they have wasted a lot of time. An easy solution to this is by using powered rail transport.

This is one of the fastest ways for players to travel in survival Minecraft. It is accomplished by spacing out powered rails within a rail system. Each of these powered rails must then be powered by a redstone source. When the player rides over the powered rails, they will gain lots of speed, and greatly reduce travel time .

2. Redstone Powered Farm

In survival mode, players often find themselves farming to obtain food. Harvesting and replanting take lots of time: one major downside of farming. However, the player can make it so that crops are harvested, collected and then replanted automatically using redstone.

3. Automatic Furnaces

One of the downsides to furnaces in Minecraft is that they can only smelt 64 of an item at any given time. However, with the use of redstone, the player can make it so that multiple furnaces act in unison while automatically refilling, refueling and storing smelted objects in a chest.

This is one of the simpler redstone builds and it is a must have for any survival world due to its ease of setup and huge benefits!

4. Redstone Powered Mob Grinder

Using water dispensers and clever redstone torch logic, players can create an automated mob grinder without the need of a spawner. The methodology behind this is that the player should create a multi-layered dark environment with water dispensers at each layer.

The dispensers will then act on a clock, turning it on and off, causing the water to come out and come back in. This pushes mobs down and makes them fall to their death, giving XP and loot as a result.

5. Bedtime Alert

In survival Minecraft, players can only sleep during the night time. It may be hard for players to tell what classifies as night time within their world.

It's easy to solve this problem using redstone. Players can create a lamp that turns on when there is no daylight. This can be accomplished by creating a simple circuit with a lamp and a daylight sensor.

