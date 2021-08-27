5 best sci-fi modpacks for Minecraft

The world of sci-fi hasn't escaped Minecraft, cementing itself as one of the most popular common genres for different mods and modpacks.

Players can count on sci-fi mods to provide a thrilling experience that can spice up vanilla gameplay, with the best of such mods racking up millions of unique downloads with hundreds of hours poured into development.

This list will take a look at some of the top sci-fi inspired modpacks for Minecraft. All of the packs listed below are completely free to download, install and play.

Most suitable sci-fi themed Minecraft modpacks

5) The Final Frontier 2

Final frontier 2 is a tech and space focused Minecraft modpack (Image via Minecraft)

Few things scream sci-fi more than futuristic technology and space. The Final Frontier 2 modpack sets out to add both of these concepts to Minecraft, with a focus on the latest and greatest tech mods available.

Using the popular 'mekanism v10' as the centerpiece mod, there's a vast array of space exploration to be had with this modpack and gamers can navigate and settle upon different planets, including the moon.

4) Aliens & Parasites

Fans of Minecraft Horror will likely enjoy this next mod, Aliens & Parasites. In this modpack gamers take the role as 'Shrei Yoden', a mentally unstable character sentenced to life within a maximum security facility prison planet.

Also featuring an expansive multiplayer mode, this mod allows players to explore a world filled with infected beings from different dimensions. Be advised, however, that this mod is not for the faint of heart and does include several jump scares.

3) Star Wars Conquest

Star Wars Conquest is perfect for any Minecrafter that happens to be a fan of the Star Wars series (Image via Minecraft)

Few series have come close to the legendary status of Star Wars in terms of sci-fi notariery. With such a massive effect on pop culture, Star Wars almost defines the genre of sci-fi itself.

With the Star Wars Conquest modpack, gamers can bring the world of Star Wars right into Minecraft. The modpack grants players the ability to complete quests within the Star Wars universe, explore space with a custom built ship and even forge a unique lightsaber.

2) DigSite

DigSite is a Minecraft sci-fi themed adventure modpack (Image via Minecraft)

DigSite takes place in a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland overrun by rogue AI technology. In this adventure-based sci-fi modpack, Minecrafters must explore and navigate the dangerous terrain using skills such as parkour and puzzle solving in order to uncover the secrets hidden within the map.

Unlike many other modpacks, DigSite has a clear end goal, and players can play through the story and eventually beat the game.

1) Space Astronomy 2

With over 1.5 million downloads, the space astronomy modpacks have proven to be a highly popular hit within the Minecraft modding community.

Minecrafters with an appetite for exploration will adore this sci-fi themed space exploration pack. By building their own spacecraft, players can navigate the entire universe while also conquering different planets thanks to a plethora of the latest and greatest Minecraft tech and space mods.

