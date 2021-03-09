5 best shaders for Minecraft 1.16 in 2021

Shaders mods are modifications in Minecraft that allow players to change their perspective of the game.

Shaders can take the gameplay experience of players to a whole different level. They make enhancements in the game’s visuals and graphics in general to make it seem more realistic or life-like.

Shaders have been around almost since the launch of the game! Every Minecraft shader has its unique ability, even altering the game’s graphics without too much lag.

These modifications are very easy to get and don’t take a lot of time to install. They can modify the way light and shadows deliver in the game to create aesthetics of the players liking. With that in mind, here are some of the best such mods for Minecraft in 2021!

Top five Minecraft 1.16 shaders

#1 - Nostalgia

Image via wallpapercave

The Nostalgia shader pack means the word nostalgia. It reproduces the look of the first-gen textures, making Minecraft look as it did when it first came out.

This pack aims to give players the same feel they would get when playing at the very beginning. In other words, to provide them with a sense of nostalgia.

Advertisement

#2 - SEUS (Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders)

Image via wallpapercave

This shaders pack makes Minecraft look like a whole new game. The SEUS shaders pack gives the world a kick start by making everything look as if the player was in the perfect world.

It makes the rain look real, the clouds look as if players were actually standing outside, and it gives the world an amazing lighting balance.

#3 - BSL

Image via wallpapercave

Advertisement

The BSL Minecraft shader gives the world some of the best visuals in the game without causing the player to lag often. The lighting with this shader is very refreshing and calming, and the water looks very realistic, as if it were a real ocean.

This pack is a little more realistic in the water aspect than the SEUS shader, so if players want more of a flashy water look, then BSL would be the best shader.

#4 - EBIN

Image via wallpapercave

The EBIN shader is similar to the SEUS shader, except that it focuses mostly on the sky and clouds. This shader brings the clouds to life within the game and makes the sky look more realistic than the rest of the world. Players can see the detailed design of the clouds, and the lighting seems brighter.

The only downside to this pack is that it can be a bit laggier than the others due to how realistic the graphics are. For players who enjoy cloud watching or are just nature in general, this shader pack is recommended.

#5 - Chocapic13's Shaders

Advertisement

Image via wallpapercave

This is one of the most beautiful shader packs in Minecraft, scene-wise. The water effects are phenomenal, and the lighting reflecting off the water makes the scenery look even better.

This shader pack isn’t so tough on player’s computers, meaning it doesn’t make the game very laggy.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.