5 best survival modpacks for Minecraft

Mods in Minecraft are downloadable packs that players can install to get new items in the game. Mods will introduce users to new things that cannot be seen in the original vanilla version of Minecraft.

Mods are short for word modifications. These will alter the player's Minecraft world and enhance their gaming experience. Mods can introduce players to new weapons, features, new mobs and more.

Mods are free to download to all Minecraft players, but they are only available to Java edition and bedrock players. Unfortunately, bedrock owners cannot download mods to their device.

Players should make sure that their device can withstand the download before installing the mods. On rare occasions when the mod is too big for the device, it can cause the latter to go into overload and crash.

To prevent this from happening, players should make sure they have an adequate amount of space on the device, and make copies of important files just incase of corruption.

There are several different mods that players can choose from and in this article, they will learn the five best survival mods for Minecraft!

5 best Minecraft survival mods

RLCraft

(Image via CurseForge)

This modpack is one of the best that Minecraft players can download for survival. RLCraft makes everything in the world look much more realistic than normal.

Players will see enhanced water, trees and more as backgrounds look much smoother than before.

Furnicraft

(Image via mcpedl)

This is an amazing mod for Minecraft players to have as it will add modernization to their world. There will be more modern furniture, and there will be items that players wouldn't normally see in Minecraft, granting the game some verisimilitude.

These items include trampolines, televisions, laptops, computers, and more modern couches.

X-Ray

(Image via gameplayerr)

This mod allows players to see straight through blocks in the game, which makes it easier to find rare loot such as diamonds.

When mining, players won't have to take the time to mine all over the place looking for rare ore. With this mod, players will be able to just look through the blocks to see if anything is behind them instead of wasting their time.

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

(Image via CurseForge)

In this mod, players will be able to explore their Minecraft survival world while completing quests and fighting Dungeons. This modpack adds a sort of a medieval aesthetic to the world.

Players can find several different quests, weapons, and gear to try out with this modpack.

Modern Tools

(Image via mcpedl)

This mod will introduce players to new modernized tools. It is similar to Furnicraft, except this one mostly revolves around kitchen appliances. Players can see tons of new office / kitchen appliances in this mod.

Some of the items players may see are coolers, stereo systems, refridgerators, electric stoves, and much more.

