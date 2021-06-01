5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.14 version 

Minecraft texture packs are a collection of files that change the graphics of the blocks in the game. Players can purchase them from the in-game store or download them from websites such as curseforge.

Players can even purchase texture packs that are crossovers between their favorite games, such as Star Wars or Adventure Time.

This article takes a look at five of the best 1.14 Minecraft texture packs in no particular order.

5 Minecraft texture packs that players should check out

#5 BetterVanillaBuilding

BetterVanillaBuilding (Image via resourcepack.net)

Players who love to build and create things in Minecraft will love the BetterVanillaBuilding texture pack.

This texture pack enhances the graphics in the Minecraft world by adding realism to the game and making all of the builds look more life-like.

#4 Better Than Default

Better Than Default (Image via Minecraft Forum)

The Better Than Default Minecraft texture pack will truly give the player nostalgia. This texture pack enhances the traditional Minecraft world with improved visuals.

Players will still see some of the default Minecraft features in this texture pack and will be able to explore the game as if it were in its generic form.

#3 Firewolf

Firewolf (Image via CurseForge)

Firewolf is one of the best texture packs that Minecraft players can download. This pack enhances the graphics of the vanilla Minecraft with its rich textures and vivid colors.

The blocks in the Minecraft world will have more of a dynamic and realistic feel in this texture pack.

#2 Nightly

Nightly (Image via Resourcepack.net)

Unlike other texture packs on this list, Nightly does not drastically alter the Minecraft world or add anything special to the game.

This texture pack simply focuses on in-game lighting at night. It changes the color filter of the night sky in Minecraft.

#1 Clarity

Clarity (Image via resourcepack.net)

Clarity is definitely one of the best texture packs that Minecraft players can download.

This texture pack makes the Minecraft gameplay more realistic while still maintaining the game's traditional style. It is very detailed and is not hard on the player's system.

