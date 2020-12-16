5 best texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

While the original look of Minecraft is very iconic, many players like to switch up the look of their game through texture packs.

Minecraft is one of the most customizable video games on the market. Not only can players change what their character looks like, but they can also change what their entire environment looks like through texture packs.

The Minecraft Marketplace has an abundance of different texture packs available for use, ranging from simple packs that just increase the resolution of blocks to texture packs that completely redesign the entire game.

Here's a list of some of the best texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Best texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

#5 - Advanced Default Text

Advanced Default Text (Image via minecraft.net)

Advanced Default Textures, a texture pack by Goe-Craft, is perfect for players who want to keep the original look of Minecraft.

Advanced Default Textures keeps true to the vanilla style but adds more detailed textures. In this texture pack, animals are cuter, and all textures are handmade.

Players can purchase the Advanced Default Textures texture pack here.

#4 - Dragon Heart

Dragon Heart (Image via minecraft.net)

Dragon Heart by Tetrascape is currently one of the most popular texture packs on the Minecraft Marketplace.

As the name suggests, this texture pack revolves around dragons. There are vibrant colors in this texture pack, and mobs are completely redesigned. This is the perfect texture pack for dragon and mythical creature lovers.

Players can purchase the Dragon Heart texture pack here.

#3 - Cartoon Craft

Cartoon Craft (Image via minecraft.net)

Cartoon Craft by Goe-Craft is a cute texture pack that completely redesigns the look of blocks.

With Cartoon Craft, players can feel like they are playing inside of a cartoon TV show. Mobs, items, and blocks all have a brand new design that is super detailed, all while keeping with the cartoony look.

Players can purchase the Cartoon Craft texture pack here.

#2 - Modern Textures HD

Modern Textures HD (Image via minecraft.net)

Modern Textures HD by Imagiverse is an awesome texture pack for players who love to build. This texture pack makes blocks have a more modern and sleek design, which will look great on any build.

This pack redesigned mobs and blocks to be more modern, with many elements that would fit the interior of a modern house.

Players can purchase the Modern Textures HD texture pack here.

#1 - Kawaii Anime

Kawaii Anime (Image via minecraft.net)

The Kawaii Anime texture pack by Giggle Block Studios is one of the cutest texture packs on the Minecraft Marketplace.

In this pack, not only are items, blocks, and mobs as cute as can be, but players also get eight skins.

Players can purchase the Kawaii Anime texture pack here.