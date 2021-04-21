5 best transportation methods in Minecraft in 2021

Minecraft provides different transportation methods for players.

Players can use transportation methods to cover more areas in the world at a faster speed. Minecraft is a huge world, and it is nearly impossible for players to travel all of it on foot.

The best transportation methods will get players around the world faster and more efficiently. The only issue with certain transportation methods is that some of them are a little more dangerous than others.

A lot of players choose to create their own transportation methods using materials found around Minecraft.

Rarer forms of transportation will require materials that are much harder to find than others in the Minecraft world.

Here's a look at the top five Minecraft transportation methods in April 2021.

Best Minecraft transportation methods of 2021

#1 Nether Portals

Players can place a Nether portal in the Nether to get back to the Overworld (Image via windows central)

Nether portals are one of the fastest transportation methods in Minecraft. Since it is a portal, people will be able to move around the Minecraft world much faster than normal since they get physically teleported around the map.

The only possible drawback is the fact that players can end up in the Nether when entering one. However, the silver lining is that one block in the Nether is equal to eight blocks in the Overworld. For example, moving 5 blocks forward in the Nether is equal to covering 40 blocks in the overworld.

Players can place a Nether portal in the Nether to get back to the Overworld. Nether portals are made using a 4x5 frame of obsidian, and they can be ignited using flint and steel.

#2 Elytra

The only way for players to obtain elytras is to get them from end city ships (Image via gamepur)

Elytras are definitely one of the fastest and most efficient modes of transportation in Minecraft. However, they are quite difficult to obtain.

The only way for players to obtain elytras is to get them from end city ships. Elytras hang on the wall of end ship cities, and this is the only way players are allowed to get them. They cannot be crafted.

#2 Boats

Boats prevent the player from having to swim across water (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Boats allow players to travel longer distances over water in a shorter period of time. Boats prevent the player from having to swim across water and provide a safer method of transportation.

Boats are created using a shovel and five wooden planks. Players can place the boat in the water and steer it in any direction they need to go.

#4 Horses

Riding horses gives players a method of transportation that is both efficient and safe (Image via Curseforge)

Horses are another method of transportation that players can use to get around the map. Riding horses gives players a method of transportation that is both efficient and safe.

Riding horses may not be the fastest transportation method in Minecraft, but it is definitely faster than walking. Players will need a saddle to control the horse. They can ride the horse without one, but it will not be under their control.

#5 Minecarts

Minecraft players can create a railroad system as another method of transportation (Image via Minecraft)

Players can create a railroad system as another method of transportation to get around the Minecraft world faster. The only issue is that it is sort of expensive material-wise.

Players will have to use three iron ingots for every rail created. In order to create a long railroad system, players will need a lot of iron.