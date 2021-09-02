5 best updated plugins for Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft in survival mode is the most fun when played with friends on online servers. There are many different servers that players can join and play in a survival world.

Plugins are third-party files that can be installed on a server. They can modify certain aspects of the game and add new features, like a ranking system between players or an in-game currency.

Best plugins for Minecraft

5) SilkSpawners

A cave spider spawner in a mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Spawners are blocks that look like a cage and have a miniature mob spinning inside them. It spawns the same type of mob that is inside it. Players can find spawners in some structures, such as dungeons and mineshafts.

SilkSpawners is a simple plugin that lets the player break and collect a spawner using a silk touch pickaxe. The spawner can then be placed anywhere the player desires. With spawners in their inventory, players can create spawner-based mob farms anywhere.

4) LuckPerms

The LuckPerms plugin allows server admins to control features that players can use on the server. The admins can create groups and add players to them, and then set what features a certain group can use.

3) ClearLag

This plugin is a must-have for servers that have a lot of active players. With a lot of players constantly playing on the server, it is normal for the server to lag. Using the ClearLag plugin, players can reduce lag and make the game feel smoother. It adds many new commands like "/lagg clear" and "/lagg reload", which players can use when their game doesn't run smoothly on the server.

2) WorldGuard

WorldGuard is an amazing plugin to install on servers that a lot of strangers join every day. Using this plugin, players can prevent griefers from destroying their builds or place blocks in a particular area. They can also add new commands and create game rules, like disabling PvP.

1) WorldEdit

With more than 24 million downloads on the official CurseForge website, WorldEdit is one of the most downloaded plugins for Minecraft. It allows the player to copy and paste areas to a different location, spawn large shapes and build areas.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

