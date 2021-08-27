5 best uses of diamonds for beginners in Minecraft

Diamonds are items that are beneficial to every Minecraft player in at least one way. In order to get diamonds, players will need to have at least one iron pickaxe. Diamonds cannot be mined with anything below iron.

Players can only find diamonds from y level 16 and below. These ores will never be found naturally spawning anywhere above y=16. Diamonds can be found in the bottom of caves and ravines, or if the player is lucky they can sometimes find them lying around in chests.

There are several different things that can be crafted using diamonds. Players can even get achievements from completing specific tasks with diamonds, for example, the "Diamonds to You" achievement.

Some players who are new to the game may not know what the best uses of diamonds are for Minecraft. No need to fear, this article will tell players what the top 5 uses of diamonds are in Minecraft!

5 best uses for Diamonds in Minecraft

5) Crafting durable armor

Steve wearing diamond armor (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond armor is some of the most durable and powerful armor in the game. Next to Netherite, diamond armor is the second-best armor in the game for players to use for protection.

Players will also need to craft diamond armor before they can upgrade it to Netherite. Any other rarity of armor cannot be upgraded into Netherite. It will cost players 24 diamonds to make a full armor set.

4) Diamond Pickaxes

Diamond pickaxe crafted using three diamonds and two sticks (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond tools are extremely resourceful for Minecraft players. With enchantments also placed on them, the tools will be extremely OP.

Diamond Pickaxes & axes are both very beneficial to have as in Minecraft. When mining items such as obsidian, a diamond pickaxe or above is required. Obsidian cannot be mined using an iron pickaxe.

It only takes three diamonds and two sticks in order to craft a diamond pickaxe.

3) Enchanting tables

Enchantment table crafted using two diamonds and other resources (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most common uses for diamonds is for crafting enchanting tables in Minecraft. These tables require two diamonds to make, and they can use it to place enchantments on their equipment to make it even stronger.

Players will need four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book in order to craft Enchanting tables

2) Juke boxes

Juke box and music discs (Image via Minecraft)

Juke boxes are really rare items in Minecraft, and they are a little more advanced, however they are a good use of diamonds in the game.

The Juke Box is a block that allows players to play music disks. The player will need to find music discs in order to play music through the juke box. Players can craft this item using eight wooden planks and one diamond.

1) Diamond Swords

Different types of Minecraft swords including diamond (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond swords are one of the best weapon options in Minecraft. A diamond sword with the Sharpness enchantment applied to it along with other enchantments will knock any mob that comes across the player off the map!

It only takes two diamonds and one stick in order to craft a diamond sword.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi