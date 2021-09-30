5 best ways to use Minecraft villagers

Villagers are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. They were added to the game in beta 1.9 pre-release. During that time, villagers were temporarily called 'TESTIFICATES' as developers were still testing it. Since then, villagers have received many updates bringing improvements and tweaks to them.

In 2019, Minecraft received Village & Pillage update, which brought major improvements to villagers. After the 1.14 update, villagers became more valuable to players.

Villagers are commonly found in villages. They live here peacefully, minding their own business. During the night, iron golems protect them from zombies. Players should also try to protect the villagers because of their usefulness. Here's how players can use villagers in Minecraft.

How to use villagers in Minecraft

5) Achievements and Advancements

Like speedrunning Minecraft, many players prefer to speedrun achievements and advancements. In Java Edition, players can get five unique advancements using villagers, whereas Bedrock Edition has four achievements.

Most achievements/advancements related to villagers are pretty easy to get. Players who are planning to speedrun achievements or advancements should aim for villagers.

4) Decoration

Use villagers as NPC (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are the closest thing to NPCs in Minecraft. While they don't have any exact dialogues other than iconic "hmm" sounds, players can use them to play specific roles in their builds.

Villagers have many types of skins based on their professions and region. Players can use villagers as decorations in Minecraft. With some creativity, villagers can be used for playing various types of roles.

3) Iron farming

With some effort, players can make a farm for almost every item in Minecraft. Players can use villagers to make automatic iron farms. When a group of villages is scared, they will spawn an iron golem for protection.

Players can use pillagers or zombies to scare villagers and force them to spawn iron golems. Upon dying, iron golems drop iron ingots and poppies.

2) XP farming

Use them for XP (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are one of the easiest ways to obtain XP in Minecraft. Players can trade with villagers to get a wide variety of items along with some experience points. By building a trading hall, players won't have to worry about making an XP farm.

Villagers can buy cheap items like paper, rotten flesh, and glass pane. By selling these easily accessible items, players can get some shiny emeralds and decent amounts of XP.

1) Trading

Trading with villagers (Image via Minecraft)

The main reason why villagers exist in Minecraft is that developers wanted to add a trading system. Village & Pillage update expanded the idea of trading by introducing new professions.

By trading with villagers, players can get a plethora of valuable items like food, enchantments, armor, swords, weapons, and more.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

