5 best winter-themed texture packs for Minecraft Java Edition

Texture packs are yet another factor that makes Minecraft so unique.

Texture packs in Minecraft are defined as files that change the textures of in-game entities, including blocks, tools, and even mobs. These packs are amazing because they give players the creative freedom to make Minecraft look exactly how they want.

With the holidays right around the corner, a perfect way to spread holiday cheer is by adding a winter-themed texture pack to Minecraft! So throw on a Santa hat, string those Christmas lights, light up that menorah, and get in the holiday spirit!

Best winter-themed texture packs for Minecraft Java Edition

#5 Snowstorm

Snowstorm (Image via Minecraft)

Snowstorm is a high-resolution Minecraft texture pack that makes most blocks appear to be covered by snow, even across dimensions.

This texture pack is great for players who enjoy cozying up to a mug of hot chocolate while trees outside are covered in fluffy snow.

Download Snowstorm here.

#4 Vanilla Additions - Christmas Edition

Vanilla Additions - Christmas Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Vanilla Additions - Christmas Edition is a Minecraft texture pack that adds wintery details to vanilla Minecraft blocks. Some blocks even have animated Christmas lights strung around them.

Download Vanilla Additions - Christmas Edition here.

#3 Ghoulcraft

Ghoulcraft (Image via Minecraft)

Ghoulcraft is an amazing Minecraft texture pack that includes tons of custom textures. Ghoulcraft is a certain type of texture pack called a Custom Item Resource pack, also known as a CIT pack, which replaces items in Minecraft with different custom items.

Ghoulcraft would be an amazing texture pack for players who want to build amazingly detailed holiday maps.

It is important to note that the Optifine mod is needed for this texture pack to run correctly.

Download Ghoulcraft here.

#2 - Zedercraft Winter Resource Pack

Zedercraft Winter Resource Pack (Image via Minecraft)

Zedercraft Winter Resource Pack is a Minecraft texture pack that is part of the Zedercraft sequence. Zedercraft has had multiple successful texture packs, so there is no doubt that this pack will be amazing.

This Minecraft texture pack makes leaves look like they are full of snow, changes paintings to be winter-themed and has very detailed saplings.

Download Zedercraft Winter Resource Pack here.

#1 Just Upgrade It: Christmas Edition

Just Upgrade It: Christmas Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Just Upgrade It: Christmas Edition is the Minecraft texture pack all players need to get into the holiday spirit. This texture pack changes mobs, blocks, and tools and adds a Christmas feel to them.

Download Just Upgrade It: Christmas Edition here.