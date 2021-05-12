5 best zombie adventure maps in Minecraft

Zombies are one of the iconic mobs in Minecraft, and many beginners have a hard time fighting these brain-dead monsters. However, after making some progress, players can easily survive a horde of zombies.

Many experienced players consider zombies to be one of the easiest hostile mobs to kill. But this isn't the case with custom zombie adventure maps. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of such maps made by players.

Some maps focus on parkour and mini-games, while others are based on themes of horror, actions, and more. Zombie-themed maps have always been popular among Minecraft players.

Five best zombie adventure maps in Minecraft

#5 - Zombie Siege

Zombie Siege is one of the best maps for players who love to blow up dumb zombies. In this custom map, massive hordes of zombies will attack the player. The goal is simple: kill them and defend the base.

Players can use TNT cannons to blow up large groups of zombies or use bows and arrows to snipe zombies from a distance.

Download Zombie Siege from here.

#4 - Open World Zombie Apocalypse

In this Minecraft map, players have to survive a zombie apocalypse in an open world. There are three different cities infected with the zombie virus. Players can explore the abandoned dead cities to find various loot items.

These cities have detailed buildings, subways, and airports with interiors and valuables. While exploring this abandoned world, they will experience what a zombie apocalypse would look like in Minecraft.

Download Open World Zombie Apocalypse from here.

#3 - Mutant Zombies

Mutant zombies are an advanced variant of regular Minecraft zombies. These undead have high health points and deal tons of damage. In this map, players can find mutant zombies along with regular zombies.

Sadly, it's not compatible with multiple players, so users can only try this map in an offline world.

Download Mutant Zombies map from here.

#2 - Ruins of the Dead

Ruins of the Dead is a zombie survival adventure that takes players into dangerous underground ruins. They will have to survive against hordes of zombies while exploring the dark mysteries of the ruins.

Gamers will come across hidden loot chests, dangerous traps, and hidden chests. They must be prepared to find out what hidden secrets lie at the end of these ruins.

Download Ruins of the Dead from here.

#1 - Zombie Apocalypse

In this Minecraft map, players are stuck in a zombie-infected city. It features a variety of mutated zombies with special abilities. Players will need MCPatcher to play it without any issues.

Zombie Apocalypse is a two-player map. So, users can bring a friend to play this terrifying map as there are puzzles that require two parties.

Download Zombie Apocalypse from here.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.