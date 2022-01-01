5 biggest structures in Minecraft

While exploring the many beautiful dimensions of Minecraft, players come across numerous structures, based on which they create unofficial game lore and various exciting stories.

Structures come in different sizes and shapes. With a few exceptions, most are home to some of the deadliest mobs in Minecraft. However, in order to make the risk worth it, there are valuable loot chests inside them.

As such, when it comes to Minecraft structures, the bigger, the better. This article lists some of the enormous structures where players may find valuable items and rare mobs.

Minecraft's biggest structures

5) Bastion remnants

The Nether realm had remained barren for a long time and had only fortresses and nether wastes. But 2020's Nether Update provided a much-needed overhaul to the Nether, adding a new structure called bastion remnants.

Bastion remnants come in four different variants, all of which are pretty large. These structures are filled with gold and loot chests containing rare items such as ancient debris, netherite ingots, and diamonds.

4) Fortresses

Nether fortresses are among the oldest structures in Minecraft. They feature elongated bridges over a 100 blocks in length.

Fortresses are the biggest structures in the Nether realm. Players can find rare mobs such as blazes and wither skeletons in fortresses. Loot chests are also generated inside these structures.

3) End cities

End cities are the only structure that generates in the End dimension. Like fortresses, end cities do not have a specific size. Some players have found massive end cities that come close to the upper build limit.

End cities provide the only way to get elytras in Minecraft. Players can also obtain valuable loot items such as gold, diamonds, enchanted tools, weapons, armors, and more.

2) Ocean monuments

Ocean monuments are gigantic structures made of beautiful prismarines. But entering such a monument is no easy task, as elder guardians protect it. After defeating three elder guardians, players can turn an ocean monument into a guardian farm.

1) Woodland mansions

Woodland mansions are arguably the biggest and rarest structures in Minecraft. They can generate thousands of blocks away from spawn, and feature hostile mobs such as vindicators and evokers.

Due to glitches, woodland mansions' cobblestone base can occasionally generate abnormally, leading to unusually tall and large woodland mansions.

