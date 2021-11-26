5 cool house ideas for Minecraft beginners (2021)

Minecraft is one of the most popular games ever made, with a staggering 200 million sales since its inception.

As a survival-based game, creating a house for shelter is a key part of the Minecraft experience. Of course, houses depend on the players' creativity and can greatly range in designs depending on the materials available, personal preference, and use case.

For those struggling to create an epic house design, this guide will explain five of the absolute best Minecraft house blueprints for beginners.

Top 5 best Minecraft house designs that are beginner friendly

5) Minecraft starter survival house

Up first is this brilliant video tutorial from the popular Minecraft YouTuber "Heyimrobby" that highlights the build blueprints for a stylish Minecraft starter house design.

In terms of features, this build comes with a variety of awesome features such as an upstairs enchanting area, indoor farming area, nether portal, and even an accessible roof.

Perhaps the best thing about this house, however, is the fact it's extremely frugal with resources, requiring only mainly cobblestone and wood to assemble.

4) Large Oak Wood Starter House

In this building tutorial, Minecraft YouTuber "SheepGG" showcases an esthetically pleasing large oak wood survival house that fits in naturally to almost any biome. It features many amenities, such as a small outdoor farm, many rooms, and even a functional enchantment room.

Due to the fact this build is constructed almost entirely out of wood, it's naturally very cheap to construct, making it the perfect house for any player just getting started.

3) Cozy Stone House

This build by popular YouTuber "TheMythicalSausage" showcases a beautifully rustic Minecraft house.

The house is mostly built from cobblestone, smooth stone, and stone bricks. The combination of these blocks ultimately creates a cozy and warm effect, despite being a relatively small house compared to others on this list.

As this build relies so heavily on stone as a key building element, it's perfect for all players, especially beginners, since they mostly work with stone. Furthermore, this build can also make for the perfect secondary house with its sleek, functional but stylish appearance.

2) Small Starter Castle

For those feeling a little more adventurous, this tutorial on how to build an amazing small castle will definitely be something to take a look at.

Although this build may be mighty impressive, it's extremely cheap to construct. Due to a frugal building plan, this build costs less in terms of resources than many starter Minecraft homes.

All in all, it doesn't get much more flashy than this for such a low cost. This build is particularly perfect for showing off in a multiplayer setting, perhaps while playing on Minecraft survival servers with friends.

1) Cheap Starter House

Costing only one stack of cobblestone and one stack of wood, while still maintaining a stylish look, it doesn't get much cheaper than this.

This house design is perfect for any starting player and can even be built on the first night of the game, if things go well. Besides looking extremely cozy, this house design makes sure to take full advantage of what limited space it has, making room for storage space, crafting tables, a furnace, and a bed.

