5 most difficult enchantments to get in Minecraft 1.18

Enchantments are a huge help to Minecraft players, being affixed to gear and providing bonuses (or even some detriments) that can improve survivability or an entire host of other benefits.

Although most enchantments are obtained in Minecraft via the enchanting table block, not all enchantments are equal. Some have increased costs and appear in the table less often. Furthermore, there are a number of other enchantments that can only be obtained from designated enchantment books, which are obtained either from loot or bartering. With that in mind, there are five enchantments that are still tough to get and will take a little extra effort. A few of these can be found below.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Minecraft: 5 rare enchantments from any source

5) Soul Speed

Piglins are the main source to get Soul Speed (Image via Mojang)

An enchantment that allows Minecraft players to move quickly through soul sand and soul soil, Soul Speed is mostly obtainable from piglins in Survival Mode. Players can barter with piglins by giving them gold ingots, or kill a piglin that is wearing golden boots enchanted with Soul Speed. Bartering or killing a piglin won't guarantee that a Soul Speed enchantment book or enchanted piece of gear will drop, but persistent players will find their efforts rewarded in time.

In recent updates, armor enchanted with Soul Speed can be found somewhat commonly in chests in Bastion Remnants, making the enchantment more accessible than previous Minecraft versions.

4) Curse of Binding

Curse of Binding is more of a nuisance than anything (Image via Mojang)

One of two "curse" enchantments that are meant to hinder and cause issues for players, Curse of Binding is primarily found from loot chests, trading with villagers, and occasionally as loot from fishing.

The enchantment can be applied to gear, and prevents players from removing the enchanted gear once equipped. This is mostly used as a gag from one player to prank another, as it's more inconvenient than remotely helpful. Still, it's not an easy enchantment to get.

3) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing is another hindrance, but is quite rare regardless (Image via Mojang)

The other cursed enchantment in Minecraft, Curse of Vanishing, is another enchantment meant to frustrate or hold players back. When applied to a piece of gear, Curse of Vanishing obliterates the item when the player dies. This removes any chance for the player to return to where they died and recover it, making it horribly inconvenient for players who have it applied to their valuable items.

Much like Curse of Binding, Curse of Vanishing is found in loot chests, from villager trades, and sometimes from fishing.

2) Mending

Mending helps keep players' equipment in top shape (Image via Mojang)

Found from loot chests, villager trades, fishing, and pillager raids (in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition), Mending helps keep players' equipment in good condition. By using experience points and levels, the Mending enchantment restores the durability of the equipped gear.

This is great to add in tandem with enchantments like Fortune or Efficiency, which allows players to quickly mow down materials without losing their durability, as long as players still have experience reserves.

1) Frost Walker

Frost Walker can be a very tough enchantment to find in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Much like the other "treasure" enchantments, Frost Walker is found from loot chests, villager trades, fishing, and pillager raids in rare instances in Minecraft. The enchantment may not have as much of a utility as others, as it merely allows players to walk along water and convert the water into frosted ice blocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

This still has utility when it comes to collecting ice in non-frigid biomes, but otherwise the enchantment is straightforward. All the same, Frost Walker is incredibly difficult to obtain alongside Mending, making it one of the rarest enchantments in Minecraft if not the absolute rarest in version 1.18.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider