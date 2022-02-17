5 easiest barn designs in Minecraft

Minecraft players who fancy the life of a farmer may mull over the idea of constructing a barn to keep their livestock from roaming too far from a designated area.

While having a large and complex barn can be great, some players prefer to keep things simple.

There's nothing wrong with minimalism in Minecraft, especially when it conserves resources. Newer builders also appreciate a simpler design that doesn't require them to learn building tricks they may not be aware of.

There are many designs and blueprints for simple barns in Minecraft, and a few stand out from the pack.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Incredibly simple barn designs in Minecraft

5) Medieval Barn and Stable by NationsatWar

A combination barn and stable for any livestock (Image via Grabcraft user NationsatWar)

Made primarily of stone, cobblestone, and oak logs, this stable/barn combo is easily built and resourced. If a Minecraft player starts out in a different location, they can also switch out wood blocks for others that are more accessible. However, the final appearance of the barn will look slightly different.

This barn has stables for animals and can be used for storage, though it does not offer much else. However, it can be built quickly in the early game and serves its purpose.

4) Small Medieval Horse Stable by NationsatWar

This barn makes for an excellent place to tie up a player's horse (Image via Grabcraft user NationsatWar)

This horse stable is quite similar to the barn/stable combo as far as resources are concerned. It is great for Minecraft players who want to keep their steeds safe and secure.

Constructed with 510 blocks, this stable design is compact and made of readily-available blocks. The interior reserves space for one horse and even has amenities such as a water trough. The stable's open design allows for easy entry and exit, with or without a player's horse.

3) Medieval Community Tiny Barn by depax

This barn design is more communal, accommodating multiple animals (Image via Grabcraft user depax)

Depax's Minecraft creation is a more open-ended barn build featuring multiple wood types and a few moss stone bricks for extra atmosphere. The barn is an excellent fit for town settings where players may want to house their animals.

Although it may not seem very roomy, the barn's interior betrays its true size. It can accommodate multiple animals, hay bales and pumpkins if desired.

It's important not to overcrowd this particular barn, as conflicts may arise when moving around certain animals. Otherwise, it's a sizable build requiring simple materials and a moderate amount of time.

2) Small Horse Stable by Nurgak

A multi-horse stable with a compact design (Image via Grabcraft user Nurgak)

This Minecraft creation improves on previous horse stable designs without sacrificing compact size. It provides space for up to four horses. They can be contained in the stables or set out to a small grass pasture accompanying the barn. The pasture features a water trough and enough room for things like hay bale blocks.

Despite only being made up of 307 blocks, the barn looks larger than it really is.

1) Red Barn 2 by NextJokeGaming

This barn is more complex and is mostly built of wool (Image via Grabcraft user NextJokeGaming)

This barn is a roomier and more complex Minecraft build. It is comprised primarily of white and red wool.

Comprised of 2,154 blocks, players will want to have plenty of red and white sheep to shear in order to muster up the wool for this build.

However, once constructed, this barn is an excellent storehouse and features several stalls for any kind of livestock. The ceiling is also raised, meaning players are free to create a loft or second floor at their leisure.

