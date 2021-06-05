5 easiest Minecraft builds of all time

When new players start out in a Minecraft world, it can take a little time to figure out the game's mechanics, and figuring out what to build first can be a bit confusing.

To build a fully functioning Minecraft world, players need to put in place a few necessary things. Houses, farms, gardens, and XP farms are just a few of the bare necessities to keep players alive and stocked up on supplies.

Five essential builds that are easy to create in Minecraft

5) A pond

Players can build ponds in Minecraft to varying levels of complexity, and beginners can create a basic pond that can serve several purposes. If water is placed in a specific manner, ponds can be an infinite water source and also be used to create an underwater ecosystem to house fish.

Some materials needed to create a pond are:

Coarse dirt

Podzol

Cobblestone/Mossy cobblestone

Cobblestone stairs/Mossy cobblestone stairs

However, beginners can substitute many blocks, such as mossy cobblestone, for normal cobblestone.

To build a pond, players need to make the shape of the pond, which is up to their imagination. From there, they can get rid of a few layers of dirt, fill it with water, and fill in the outsides with cobblestone, mossy cobblestone, and stairs.

On top of the pond, players can put things such as lilypads. Once acquired, they can put seagrass at the pond's bottom and add a few fish here and there.

4) A horse stable

Horses, for a lot of players, can either make or break Minecraft. They're great for traveling, and horses actually have their own inventory that the player can store their things in. Users can also farm them for materials such as leather.

Regardless, giving horses a decent home can be essential.

This build mainly uses wood, hay, cauldrons, and torches. In the video above, the player starts by using wood to build an outline of where the player would like the building to go, specifically by starting with each stall.

Once the stall outline is completed, they dig down a layer of dirt and replaces it with hay blocks. The player then adds the roof and some stained glass for windows. They complete the build by adding gates, signs for names, a hay bail, and a cauldron of water in the back.

For beginners, building a stable of this size might seem slightly daunting. However, just making a singular stall, as the user in the video did above, should be relatively easy.

The hay bale floor can be substituted for regular grass to make things easier as well, and the water cauldron can be removed until later on in the game.

3) An animal farm

Containing animals is a necessity in Minecraft. Whether it be to raise them for meat, shear them for wool, or collect their eggs, players cannot live without them. So, building some type of animal farm is necessary and can be very easy to make.

For this animal farm, the player makes an outline of where they'd like the farm to be by digging out a layer of dirt in a large rectangular pattern in order to make the terrain even.

From there, they use wooden fences (and players can use any type of wood) to keep the animals in. They leave a few empty spaces for gates to access the farm more efficiently.

2) A Minecraft villager inspired house

A simple yet effective build (Image via YouTube)

This build is inspired by villager houses that naturally spawn in every Minecraft world. The homes that villagers use are generally tiny due to the NPC's either living alone or not needing that much space.

These houses use very easily obtainable Minecraft materials, such as wood, wooden planks, and cobblestone. Because of the size and materials, it's easy for players to build such houses in a matter of minutes.

The base can be square or rectangular and is generally made out of cobblestone. There are wood pillars on each corner, and players can leave spots for windows if they would like.

Once the pillars and windows are in place, they can fill in the spots with wooden planks or any other material that they might like. Finally, stairs are used for the roof, although players can leave it flat to save time.

1) A crop farm

Without crops, it would be hard to survive Minecraft. Crops such as wheat, carrots, potatoes, pumpkins, and melons are valuable and needed for survival. Creating a crop farm where all the crops can be accessible at once is ideal.

In the Minecraft video above, the player spaces out a large area for the crop farm. They create a hole where they place water, then use a shovel to make a grass path spreading out from the water in all directions.

The player then creates spaces 3x4 in size, each connected to the grass path from the water, to put the seeds down. From there, they make a fence outlining their farm, with an opening at the end.

If players are looking for a simpler build while following this Minecraft tutorial, they could space out a large area for the crop farm and create rows with one block of grass between them before filling in the rows with water.

From there, they can plant the seeds in the grass rows between the water, rather than having a singular water source that spreads out from the middle.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

