5 easiest Minecraft redstone builds of 2021

Some Minecraft players have created some truly incredible machines thanks to the capabilities of redstone, but others like to keep things simple and straightforward when it comes to appearance and function.

While it can be awe-inspiring to create sprawling redstone machines in Minecraft, there's nothing wrong with utilizing the material to create simple and efficient machines to help in both the early and late game. Many of these builds require little to no materials and can easily be interacted with requiring no automation.

For new players looking for a place to start and veteran players looking for a streamlined approach, the following five Minecraft redstone builds can be a great asset.

The best simplified redstone builds in Minecraft

5) Secret doors

Secret piston doors are a staple of Minecraft building (Image via Mojang)

One of the most widely-used redstone mechanisms in Minecraft, piston doors are a great way to add flair to a base, and can even be used to conceal entrances. By using blocks that blend with a wall, players can create a piston door powered by redstone and operated by things such as pressure plates or switches. They're incredibly easy to build, requiring only a few sticky pistons, some redstone wiring, and a switch, button, or other means of generating a redstone current.

4) Redstone lamps

There are a wide array of designs for redstone lamps (Image via Mojang)

Another incredibly simple and visually pleasing design, redstone lamps are activated by a redstone current and can be used in a large range of different lighting fixtures. From bug zapper designs to medieval lamps to underwater lighting fixtures, redstone lamps require little to use well and look great. Add in redstone components like a daylight detector, and Minecraft players can even create automated lamps that light up only when night time arrives.

3) TNT traps

TNT traps can devastate unaware intruders (Image via Mojang)

It doesn't hurt to protect one's loot and base in Minecraft, especially in certain multiplayer situations. Thanks to TNT's ability to work with redstone wiring and currents, this can be done with explosives. By using things such as pressure plates or other innocuous blocks, players can create deterrents to intruders.

One false move by a base intruder or item thief can quickly become fatal, especially if they possess no blast protection or armor. However, the blast can destroy a player's own structures as well, so TNT traps may be better off used on the perimeter where collateral damage can be kept to a minimum.

2) Ender Pearl teleporter

A little water and an Ender Pearl can send players across large distances (Image via Mojang)

This redstone-operated teleporter can be a huge help to avoid danger. By throwing an Ender Pearl in a seven block-deep hole filled with water, it will float. Players can then place a trapdoor in position to close over the hole and connect it to a daylight detector. When night falls, the detector will change states, sending across a redstone pulse and shutting the trapdoor. This will activate the effect of the Ender Pearl and bring the player back to the location of the pearl.

1) Ice boat replacer

This redstone device can capture and replace a boat at the end of an ice track (Image via Mojang)

Taking a boat along a track made of blue ice is one of the fastest ways to get around in Minecraft, but placing and hopping out of the boat can be a pain. By placing a square of water at the end of the ice, followed by a dispenser and a connected hopper, players can create an ice boat replacer. Behind the hopper, players need to place a block of sand with a cactus on top. Finally, they need to place a button on top of the dispenser.

If built correctly, at the end of an ice track, a player's boat will collide into the cactus and break. This boat will then be collected by the hopper and can be placed back on the track by pressing the button on the dispenser.

