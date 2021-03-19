5 things players didn't know about fishing in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of activities. Some are invigorating, like fighting, while others like fishing, are relaxing. This article will discuss the unique aspects of fishing that every Minecraft player should know.

The activity of fishing has been around since the inception of the game. By now, most players have fished at some point in their Minecraft experience. Fishing is simple. Rods can be made with a few sticks and some string. Players can reap the XP and food benefits afterwards.

Every player knows the basics of fishing, but not everyone knows the in-depth facts. The following are five lesser-known facts about fishing in Minecraft.

5 facts about fishing in Minecraft

#1 History of fishing

Underwater fishing (Image via spuf.org)

Fishing was first added to the game in Minecraft Java Edition Alpha v1.2.0. But back then, the game mechanics worked differently than they do now.

For instance, each cast had a 1/500 chance of catching a fish unless it was raining, raising the chance to a measly 1/300. Players only caught fish, making rods more of a decorative item than a useful tool.

In Java Edition v1.7.2, the fishing mechanics changed. The chances of catching a fish was bumped with the addition of an enchanted book, rods, saddles, and name tags.

#2 Console edition glitch

Fishing glitch (Image via whoners.wordpress.com)

In the console edition of Minecraft, when a player casts a fishing rod into a water block at Y level 256, the water block turns black, and the rod is forever trapped inside of this block.

#3 Bobber quarks

Fish pond with waterfall (Image via interioryourhome.blogspot.com)

When a player casts a line, they can only be 33 blocks away from the bobber. If the player goes any further, the bobber and line will disappear. The line will have to be recast.

If a player casts into a waterfall, the bobber will float up the waterfall until it catches a fish. After the catch, the bobber will fall back down the waterfall.

#4 AFK fish farm

Players can fish in a body of water and a singular block of water. Some players figured out this glitch and exploited it to make an AFK (away from keyboard) fish farm. This older method of exploiting the glitch has since been patched in Java, but players are figuring out new ways to farm fish every day.

#5 Switching rods

Illegal fishing rod enchantment (Image via YouTube)

If players have multiple rods next to each other in their hot bar, they can switch rods while fishing. The line and bobber will remain. This can even be done after the line has hooked a fish. The durability cost will only be applied to equipping a rod while catching the fish.