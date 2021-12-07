5 farms that need rebuilding in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update changed the Overworld generation forever. Players can find massive caves generating underground while tall mountains pierce through clouds above ground.

Caves and Cliffs was the main theme of Minecraft 1.18 update. Still, this update brought changes to the entire Overworld in some way. Along with world generation changes, the Minecraft 1.18 update also affected how mobs spawn in the game.

Due to the mob spawning changes, some farms may not work the way they did previously. This article showcases five farms that players may have to fix in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Farms that need to be rebuilt in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Fish farms

Fish (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know the spawning changes related to fishes in Minecraft 1.18 update. In the latest version, fish such as cod, salmon, pufferfish, tropical, glow squid, and dolphins only spawn between Y 50 and 64.

Any farm built outside of this height range will now work anymore. Players will have to rebuild glow squid and pufferfish farms unless the old farm is between Y 50 and 64.

4) Axolotl farms

Axolotl (Image via Minecraft)

Added in version 1.17, axolotls easily became one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Many players wanted to create an army of these adorable creatures and ended up building farms to get them.

Sadly, the axolotl spawning mechanism was changed in Minecraft 1.18 update. They now only spawn in lush caves. Due to this, any older farm won't work in the latest version.

3) Drowned farms

Drowned (Image via Minecraft)

Almost every hostile mob farm has been nerfed in Minecraft 1.18 update. The new hostile mob spawning system starts generating mobs from lower levels. Due to this, not many mobs spawn at higher height levels.

Due to massive waterlogged caves in version 1.18, drowneds have many different places to spawn. Players will have to tweak old drowned farms or build new designs in dripstone caves.

2) Glow squid farms

Glow squid (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids were supposed to be creatures that spawn in dark water bodies. But as aquifers and waterlogged caves were not available in version 1.17, developers allowed glow squid to spawn anywhere below Y 63 under correct conditions.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, glow squids will spawn only below height level 30. Due to this change, glow squid farms built above this height will stop working.

1) Classic mob farms

Classic mob farms were affected in two different ways. The spawn rates were lowered due to the new mob spawning system, and these farms now need complete darkness for spawning hostile mobs.

Players will have to encase the farm to keep the light levels at 0. To maintain a decent spawn rate, players must spawn proof all the underground places and surface areas.

Along with new caves and mountains, Minecraft 1.18 update brought some serious changes to mob farms. Many farms are now less efficient than they used to be.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

