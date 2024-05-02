5 features that could make Minecraft End realm better

While Mojang Studios is working hard on the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, there are still some existing features and areas they should focus on as well. One of the most requested features by the community was to update the End dimension. The third and last realm of the game hardly received any major updates, while both Nether and Overworld were upgraded with new features.

Here are some of the features Mojang Studios could bring to Minecraft's End dimension to make it more interesting.

Note: This article is an opinion piece, solely reflecting the writer's views and ideas.

5 features that could rejuvenate Minecraft's End realm

1) New species of Endermen

Enderman could have different variants and behavior (Image via Mojang Studios)

For several years now, Mojang Studios has not yet expanded on the mysterious creatures that are Endermen. The peculiar aspect of these mobs can give birth to a lot of ideas for how they can be expanded upon in Minecraft. Over the years, many fans have explored all kinds of theories surrounding the Enderman, which can be used to further add features to these mobs.

Mojang Studios could also add more variants of Endermen, each with a different body structure and behavior. The new mobs can have drops and behave differently specific to the player and other mobs.

2) New boss mob

End could receive a brand new boss mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though the End Dimension already has the final boss of Minecraft, the Ender Dragon, it can receive a new boss mob, which the player base has been craving for ages. In recent history, Mojang Studios has added Warden, which is as powerful as a boss mob but is not meant to be fought since it is simply too powerful.

Hence, the Swedish developers could add a new boss mob, either inspired by Enderman or even a Shulker.

An Enderman boss mob can frequently teleport and attack players with a special weapon, which can be obtained by players if it is slain. On the other hand, the developers could also add a Shulker boss mob that can purposely multiply shulkers and pose a challenge to players.

3) New structures and biomes

The end dimension could receive more structures and regions (Image via Mojang Studios)

As of this writing, the entire End dimension looks more or less the same, with islands filled with chorus fruit and Enderman. Occasionally, players will be able to find different variants of End Cities, but they won't find any other kind of structure.

Hence, Mojang Studios could add unique structures and biomes to the dimension to make it more dynamic and interesting to explore in Minecraft. While it is understandable that the developers purposely tried to make the realm as empty and desolate as possible, the player base might appreciate a bit of a change.

4) New teleportation mechanic

Chorus fruit can be used to create a new way of controlled teleportation (Image via Mojang Studios)

Teleportation was always a key aspect of Minecraft's End dimension. The Enderman could teleport randomly a few blocks away from danger, while the chorus fruit growing in End islands allowed players to do the same. However, these teleportation properties have always been uncontrolled.

Though ender pearls already allow players to teleport to wherever the pearl lands, a new teleportation mechanism can be added that enables users to teleport to much farther locations.

Hence, Mojang Studios could add a mechanic to control teleportation by using the chorus fruit in a certain way. This could later allow players to teleport accurately from one location to another by using a new device that uses chorus fruit.

5) New building blocks

With new structures and biomes, End can also receive new building blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

With almost every structure and new biome, Mojang Studios has added new building blocks that exclusively generate in a certain region. With new structures and biomes, new blocks can also be added that players can mine and use in different builds.

Since building is a major part of Minecraft, players can always use new building blocks with unique features.