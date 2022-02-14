5 most followed Minecraft Twitch streamers as of February 2022

Since Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, it's only natural for it to have a thriving streaming community to complement it.

Twitch's popularity has been exploding in recent years, with more and more players and personalities joining the streaming platform to entertain and engage. This is no different for Minecraft, which rests squarely as the seventh most-popular game title on the entire Twitch platform.

In a massive field of streamers, some of the most followed personalities have reached incredible streaming milestones for views, follows, donations, and subscriptions. The list for the highest follower count among the game's streamers has remained roughly the same for some time, but it's worth noting these popular gamers.

Minecraft: Streamers currently featuring the highest follower count

5) Wilbur Soot

Soot performs musically in addition to providing Minecraft content (Image via Starsgab)

One of the most-watched players worldwide and in the United Kingdom, Wilbur Soot is a multi-talented entertainer who releases music content alongside his gaming content. Beginning his career on Youtube with his channel SootHouse, he would proceed to start his own channel in 2019.

Soot has had multiple musical singles he's performed appear on the UK Top Singles Chart, and his streams often blend an enjoyment of Minecraft and gaming with his appreciation for music. Soot is also part of a British indie band known as Lovejoy.

When it comes to Twitch followers, Soot sports 4,319,799 followers as of February 2022, an incredible achievement for a performer who is relatively new to the game's community.

4) GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound can often be found in content alongside Dream (Image via GeorgeNotFound/Twitch)

An English YouTuber and content creator, GeorgeNotFound is a co-creator of the DreamSMP server and is often seen in content alongside the likes of Dream, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo.

Often focusing on challenge videos on YouTube, GeorgeNotFound also features a huge following on Twitch, where he expands the reach of his content. As of February 2022, GeorgeNotFound possesses a grand total of 4,695,551 followers on Twitch. Having only been uploading Minecraft content since 2019, George's star is likely still rising.

3) Tubbo

Tubbo (right) alongside fellow Misfits Gaming member Ranboo (Image via The Hollywood Reporter)

An 18-year-old streamer and musician, Tubbo is a noted member of the DreamSMP and is very prominent on Twitch, with most of his YouTube content consisting of uploaded stream clips.

Becoming a partner in 2020, Tubbo's rise in popularity has been meteoric, with his follower count currently standing at 4,787,249 users. A close friend of popular Minecraft personalities Tommyinnit and Ranboo, Tubbo can very often be seen playing and producing content alongside them.

In addition to his gaming content, Tubbo is a capable musician, being able to play the ukelele, guitar, steel pan, saxophone, and even the melodica.

2) Dream

Dream is one of the most recognizable names in the community (Image via PC Gamer)

The masked player with a massive fan following, Dream is well-known for his beloved manhunt videos as well as taking on many different challenges for content. His YouTube and Twitch channels are two of the fastest-growing channels on their respective platforms, acquiring a legion of fans in an inexplicably short time. The face of the eponymous "Dream Team," Dream is often seen in content alongside fellow team members and friends GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, oftentimes within the confines of the DreamSMP server.

At the present moment, Dream has a whopping 5,890,564 followers on his Twitch channel, a staggering number to say the least.

1) TommyInnit

TommyInnit currently tops the follower charts for Minecraft Twitch streamers (Image via Inven Global)

The most-followed Minecraft streamer on Twitch, it's truly astounding how quickly TommyInnit's popularity has blossomed. Beginning his content creation career at the age of 11, the now 17-year-old creator has seen his popularity and following explode in recent years to the tune of 7,020,207 followers on Twitch.

The young English creator is a masterful collaborator, seen often on the Dream SMP and featuring in videos alongside the game's most notable personalities. As he's still young, it's likely that Tommyinnit's popularity and success may grow even further in the future.

