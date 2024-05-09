5 forgotten animals in Minecraft 

Though Minecraft mostly has fictional creatures, it also contains loads of real-life animals spawning in various biomes and structures. Over the years, many animals have received new features from Mojang Studios, making them more interesting to interact with. On the other hand, some of them have remained the same for several years.

This article lists some forgotten Minecraft animals in terms of them not receiving any significant feature updates in recent history.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 Minecraft animals that have not received a significant update

1) Polar Bear

Polar bears are neutral animals that spawn in cold biomes like frozen rivers, snowy plains, frozen oceans, ice spikes, etc. Though polar bears have special conditions that determine whether they are in passive or hostile modes, they do not have any particular feature that makes them unique. Hence, they are considered ambient mobs: mobs that enhance the overall look and feel of a biome without being too interactive.

Mojang Studios could add loads of features to polar bears to make them interesting to interact with. While some can be fought, others can be tamed with some practice.

2) Dolphin

Dolphins in Minecraft were added in 2018 as part of the 1.13 Update Aquatica. They are neutral mobs that have a special feature of giving players a speed boost whenever they are swimming beside them. Furthermore, they can be lured toward any item that is floating on top of a water body. The dolphins start playing around with that item.

While dolphins have their fair share of features, it has been several years since Mojang Studios has focused on them. One of the most interesting features could be taming the dolphins and using them in battle or travel.

3) Ocelot

Ocelots are passive mobs that spawn in jungle biomes. They have the same in-game model as the cat but have a yellow and black dot color combination and are larger in size. They too are passive in nature but cannot be tamed.

They have not received a significant update in several years now. Mojang Studios can add more features to ocelots to make them more interesting. They could become tamable with a special technique and help deal more damage to hostile mobs than other pets. They could also be given a hostile nature so that they can attack players and pose a challenge in the jungle.

4) Cow

Cows are one of the most common passive mobs in Minecraft. As soon as players enter a new world, they can be greeted with cows roaming around a biome, mooing, and eating grass. They are one of the oldest mobs in the game and have some basic features. Players can lure them, breed them, kill them for meat, and even milk them.

Though cows are not really forgotten, they have remained the same for quite some time. While there are not a lot of features cows can possibly inherit, Mojang Studios can think of adding something unique to them and make them interesting to interact with once again.

5) Rabbit

Rabbit is another mob that has been left neglected for quite some time. Though Mojang Studios has updated its textures in 1.14 and made them spawn in new biomes as they got added in Minecraft, the mob itself never received any major new feature. The only major change was that they now drop as raw rabbits every time they are killed.

In real life, many people keep rabbits as pets and have a much closer bond with them. Hence, the taming feature can be added to them and players can keep them as pets.