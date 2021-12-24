5 least popular mobs in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft has constantly expanded on the variety of life in its worlds to make them feel more alive, and to do so have created numerous mobs of different types to meet that goal.

Although Minecraft has plenty of mobs to go around compared to earlier versions of the game, some are much more beloved than others. In fact, some players have openly pushed for Mojang to remove certain mobs from the game, believing them to be unnecessary or unimportant to the game's success.

Regardless of how players may react to these mobs, below players can find five of the least-favored mobs in Minecraft as of version 1.18.

Minecraft: Worst mobs in Minecraft ranked by lack of popularity

5) Zombie horse

The zombie horse is essentially unused, but still exists within the game (Image via Mojang)

A zombified variant of ordinary horse mobs, the zombie horse was originally planned to be used in Minecraft but didn't realize its full potential. It still resides within the game and can be summoned via the /summon command or by using its spawn egg in Creative Mode, but otherwise does not normally appear in Minecraft worlds. Other than its appearance, the zombie horse operates almost exactly like a normal horse.

With that in mind, many Minecraft players have wondered why it remains in the game code at all. If it's not being used and is no different behavior-wise to a regular horse, why not just remove it?

4) Shulkers

Shulker boxes are nice, but shulkers themselves don't amount to much (Image via Mojang)

Inhabitants of end cities within the End dimension, shulkers are tiny mobs encased in box-like shells. They typically try to blend in with the environment for the most part, and aren't much use in a fight, being easily dispatched by a few strikes from a weapon.

Their shells are quite useful for creating shulker boxes, which are storage items that carry their items if broken and picked up, but otherwise, shulkers don't have much going for them. They can be kind of cute, but are total pushovers and are really only useful for their shells, which makes them fairly unpopular in Minecraft to the broader community.

3) Endermites

Endermites have little use other than luring endermen (Image via Mojang)

Created when a player throws an ender pearl on occasion, endermites are tiny End-themed bugs that scuttle about but don't do much else. Endermen hate them and will seek them out to destroy them, but otherwise, they just sort of exist in a world with no real purpose.

Past using them as bait for enderman farms and traps, endermites are basically useless. Many players just consider them an annoyance and a waste of an ender pearl when that pearl could've been used to teleport short distances.

2) Bats

Bats are a nice touch to caves, but are mostly window dressing (Image via Mojang)

Seen fluttering about in caves and other dimly-lit locations, bats fly about and squeak and make for a decent addition to the atmosphere of a spooky area, but that's where their use ends. Otherwise, bats are completely passive, and drop no items or even experience when killed. They merely exist to fly about and make small noises.

Mojang may have plans for them in the future, but so far bats have been a near-useless addition in Minecraft, and most fans pay them little to no mind.

1) Phantoms

Phantoms have bothered players ever since they were introduced (Image via Mojang)

The bugaboo of many a Minecraft player ever since its inclusion in the game, phantoms are hostile flying mobs that attack players who haven't kept up with their sleep hygiene. If a player hasn't slept in an hour (3 game days), phantoms begin to spawn in the dark, flying about and dive-bombing players within reach.

For Minecraft builders working on long-term projects, nothing is more irritating than realizing an hour has passed and phantoms are headed your way. Even worse, some players working on tall projects may be knocked right off the structure by the flying mobs.

They're decent for experience and they do drop phantom membranes, but otherwise, they're way more trouble than they're worth.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi