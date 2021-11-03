5 least useful mobs in Minecraft in 2021

The world of Minecraft is full of all kinds of creatures. The game offers a lively experience with animals and magical creatures to interact with. Some are massively useful to players, and some are present just to enhance the visual experience.

Some of the mobs can give great loot or lots of XP points to help players progress, while others are useless.

5 least useful mobs present in Minecraft

5) Panda

Although Pandas are some of the cutest mobs in Minecraft, with their squeaky noise and cute behavior, they are not much of a use to players. They can only drop 1-2 bamboo and 1-3 XP points. Players mainly keep them for esthetics and their cuteness.

4) Silverfish

Silverfish (Image via Minecraft)

Silverfish can spawn from infested stone blocks or spawners in strongholds. At times, these might seem annoying as they have no use for players and can attack them. They barely drop any XP points.

3) Llama

Llama (Image via Minecraft)

Llamas can be found in Mountains and Savanna biomes, and they also spawn with a Wandering Trader. Their only specialty is carrying items for players when chests are attached to them, but players can't ride them. A much better counterpart for these animals in Minecraft is a donkey, on which players can ride and transport extra items.

2) Polar Bears

Polar Bear (Image via Minecraft)

In icy biomes, players might come across a Polar Bear. These cute neutral mobs have no use for players as they won't drop anything useful other than some XP points. They can get hostile and kill players if attacked once. They are present mainly to enhance the look and feel of a cold biome.

1) Bats

Bats (Image via Reddit)

Bats are arguably the most useless mob in all of Minecraft. Mojang themselves have categorized Bats as an 'ambient' mob. They can be mainly found in caves and dark areas of the game. They make a high-pitched squeaking sound, and they fly around randomly or rest on the cave ceiling. They neither drop XP points nor any item upon death, making them the least useful mob in the game.

Minecraft has a total of 73 mobs, and all have their place in the game, be it for enhancing the ambiance or for dropping some of the rarest loot. These mobs magnify the overall experience of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

