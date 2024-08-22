5 Minecraft features players mistakenly believe are in the game

Minecraft has managed to stay not only relevant but also popular for over 15 years and counting. And this is why the blocky game from Mojang Studios has become a household name. But when something has been around for so long, it is bound to spawn some misconception that players believe to be true. This is often referred to as the “Mandela” effect.

In this article, we will be listing down five such features that players assumed existed in the game, but they never did.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five Minecraft features that players believe existed

Trending

Recently, a Minecraft player and Reddit user named ZackMichaelReddit shared a post on the subreddit of the game with an image showing lava getting logged on a stone stair block. The user then went on to ask an interesting question, which spawned similar answers which have been unknown to the playerbase.

With that in mind, here are the five features that were never there, yet players believed them to be part of it.

1) Protection V enchantment

Protection IV is the maximum level of enchantment in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios)

All the enchantments in the game have levels. Starting from level one, it goes all the way to level five. But not all the enchantments have a max level of five, especially the Protection enchantment.

Yet, many players thought that the game either had or still has Protection V enchantment. In reality, the max level of Protection is just IV and the only way to get Protection V is by using commands and mods.

2) Sugarcane grows faster in sand

Sugarcane does not grow faster in the sand. (Image via Mojang Studios)

This one is a classic. Many players assume that when sugarcane is planted in sand, it will grow faster compared to being planted in normal dirt (sugarcane cannot be planted on plowed land.)

But this is a misconception that many players still think to be true. Sugarcane grows at the same speed be it in sand or dirt. Perhaps this misconception comes because we are used to seeing sugarcane spawn mostly in sand.

One can test it by planting sugarcane in both blocks at the same time and checking how long it takes for the plant to grow.

3) The jukebox pops out of the disc

Jukebox does not eject discs in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Jukeboxes are special blocks that can play music discs. This is a prominent feature in the game as Mojang Studios keeps adding new music discs that players can find in loot chests. But what many people do not know is that music discs do not pop out when the jukebox stops playing. The disc remains inside unless the player interacts with it to pop it out.

Maybe the reason why this misconception spread was because naturally, a jukebox pops out the disc when it is done playing. Perhaps Mojang Studios could add this mechanic in the upcoming 1.22 update.

4) Snowball damages players

Snowballs in Minecraft do not cause damage to the players. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Snowball does damage other mobs such as zombies and skeletons, but here’s something many players do not know; it does not damage other players. This might be something people did not expect as it was assumed snowballs dealt damage to mobs and players alike. Some mods can do that, but in the Vanilla game, snowball causes zero damage.

5) Making string from wool

Strings cannot be made using wool in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to the last item on this list, there is no way to make string from wool. Yet, people assume that wool can be used to do so. This is perhaps due to the ability to make wool using strings that make people think the other way around. Strings can be obtained from spiders, so if someone is stacking up wool hoping to make strings from it, they are in for disappointment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback