5 mods to make Minecraft more like Terraria

Minecraft and Terraria are, on the surface, very similar games. They are survival experiences where players need to navigate hostile worlds, build up resources to take on bosses, and create to their hearts's content. They are also both some of the best-selling games of all time. However, Terraria features more of a focus on combat, whereas Minecraft is known for its peaceful building.

This makes it unsurprising that many Java Edition mods end up making the game feel more like Terraria, as combat experiences are where vanilla is most lacking. The five most interesting of these mods are detailed below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 mods that will make any Minecraft playthrough feel like Terraria

1) DivineRPG

DivineRPG is an incredible fantasy mod that adds 16 new bosses. It also brings several new dimensions with unique items, mobs, and blocks, as well as hundreds of new weapons and armor to experiment with. Many of these fall into distinct playstyle classes, very similar to Terraria's different weapon types.

This combination of customizable playstyles and bosses to take on means that DivineRPG will feel very familiar to Terraria veterans. As such, it is a great mod to make Java Edition feel like Terraria.

2) Divine Journey 2

Terraria is a game best known for its organic progression in terms of difficulty and the player's power. This same style of progression is the main goal of the Divine Journey 2 expert modpack.

It includes dozens of the game's most famous community creations, including the Minecraft Aether mod, Twilight Forest, and Mystical Agriculture. They are set up in a way to naturally guide players through an organically scaling experience. This leads to a satisfying survival playthrough that scratches the same itch as Terraria.

3) RLCraft

RLCraft is one of the best Minecraft modpacks ever made, and it also makes the game much more similar to Terraria. It introduces a plethora of new bosses that get progressively stronger, along with a heavy focus on combat, new weapons, and armor.

These dozens of mods and hundreds of hours will bring players to a final fight, similar to Terraria's Moon Lord, a multiphase boss encounter that can sometimes be easier than the previous. In RLCraft, though, this final boss is a trio of difficult encounters truly on another level of difficulty from anything else in the mod.

The easiest and first of the three is Rahovart, a tall red demon with a cannon replacing its left hand. The second is Asmodeus, a strange brain-crab creature equipped with a minigun. And the last is the Amalgalich, a strange undead insect-humanoid.

This progression system, along with the mod's infamous difficulty, makes Mojang's blocky masterpiece much more akin to Terraria.

4) Minecraft Calamity

The mod's new title screen (Image via Minecraft Calamity)

Minecraft Calamity is interesting because it is based on a mod itself. This is Terraria's most famous, and sometimes infamous, creation. It is known for its insane difficulty, super powerful magic weapons, amazing music, and creative boss fights, all of which will eventually be ported to Java.

This mod is not even half done yet, at least according to the developer. So, it will be some time before players can experience all of Terraria's most famous mod in Java Edition. But it will eventually happen, as updates are being released relatively frequently.

5) TerrariaCraft

The TerrariaCraft mod is a massive project that aims to add the entirety of Terraria to Minecraft. This will eventually include every biome, item, enemy, NPC, and boss. This impressive feat has seen slow but steady progression for many months, with one of the latest major releases adding Terraria's Queen Bee boss fight, a huge leap from Minecraft's adorable bees.

This is by far the best mod for those wanting to make the vanilla Java experience more like Terraria. It literally turns the former into the latter, and players who enjoy both blocky games should keep an eye out for it.