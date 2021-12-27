5 prettiest biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

The almost endless world of Minecraft is divided into various biomes. Players are bound to come across different biomes while exploring the game's vast and beautiful world. Biomes are distinct areas with unique geographical features, flora, fauna, temperature, etc.

Some biomes are filled with all the amenities required for survival, while others can be dangerous and unfit for living. With every major update, the list of biomes continues to grow as more and more new biomes are added to Minecraft.

The recently released Minecraft 1.18 update made many changes to the Overworld, the most prominent of them being the additions of new mountain and cave biomes. This article lists some of the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft.

Beautiful lush caves and meadows are among the prettiest biomes in Minecraft 1.18

5) Meadows

Meadows are like plains, but exceedingly better for Minecraft players. Unlike plains, meadows do not have many trees and actually provide flat areas for building. In this biome, players can find many varieties of flowers as well.

Additionally, any tree that generates in this biome will have a beehive attached to it. Players can also find villages in meadows. Walking into a high plain biome filled with flowers would certainly be quite the visual experience.

4) Jagged peaks

Jagged peaks (Image via Minecraft)

Jagged peaks are among the three tallest mountain biomes added as part of Minecraft's 1.18 update. These mountains can reach an astounding height of Y 256, the old world limit.

Many players would love to build atop these newly added mountains. Valuable resources like iron and emerald ores can be found here since they are more common at higher height levels.

3) Frozen peaks

While the idea of jagged peaks might not sound cold to some as they are made of stone, the cold frozen peaks biome is a desolate but beautiful biome. Covered with thick layers of snow and different types of ice blocks, the icey blue mountains of frozen peaks are among the prettiest locations in all of Minecraft.

2) Groves

Grove biomes (Image via Minecraft)

While living on mountaintops might seem like a great idea, it is certainly impractical for most. However, Minecraft players who love mountains will definitely enjoy the grove biomes. These biomes are generally found at the foot of tall mountains and are usually covered with snow, powdered snow, and beautiful snow-covered trees.

1) Lush caves

Lush caves are arguably the prettiest biome added in the 1.18 update. It is one of two new cave biomes now available in Minecraft.

Filled with beautiful green moss, azalea blocks, and glow berries, lush caves are a major topic within the Minecraft community, with countless videos and posts about the latest biome's vibrant colors and visual appeal. Furthermore, players can also find adorable axolotls in these caves, adding yet another splash of color and excitement to this biome.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Atul S