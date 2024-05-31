5 rarest mob variants in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of mobs that spawn in all three dimensions. They can be passive, neutral, or hostile in nature. Some creatures have variants that can be found in different biomes, but certain mob variants can be extremely rare to find in the wild. While a few of these mobs can be manually created with cheats or certain methods, they rarely spawn naturally in a world.

Here is a list of a few rare mob variants that can be found in Minecraft.

Note: These are not all the rare mob variants in Minecraft.

List of 5 mob variants that rarely spawn in Minecraft

1) Pink Sheep

Pink sheep have an extremely small chance of spawning naturally (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sheep is one of the most common farm animals in Minecraft. They spawn in almost every biome that has grass blocks. There are many variants of sheep based on their color like white, black, gray, light gray brown, and pink. The pink sheep is the rarest of the lot since it has a small chance (0.164%) of spawning naturally in the world.

Although players can dye any sheep pink by applying the pink dye on them, naturally spawning pink sheep is extremely rare.

2) Brown Mooshroom

Brown mooshroom can only spawn when lightning strikes a red mooshroom (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mooshroom cows are one of the rarest since they only spawn in the mushroom fields biome, which is already rare since they generate as islands in complete isolation, away from any other biome. Mooshrooms always spawn in red color and have red mushrooms grown on top of them.

Brown mooshrooms never spawn naturally when a mushroom field is generated. They are a result of a red mooshroom being struck by lightning. Hence, if a brown mooshroom spawns naturally, it means that a red mooshroom is struck by natural lightning during thunderstorms. Apart from that, players can manually throw channeling-enchanted tridents on red mooshrooms to turn them brown.

3) Blue Axolotl

Blue Axolotl only spawns after breeding loads of regular axolotls (Image via Mojang Studios)

Blue Axolotl is another rare mob variant that is extremely hard to obtain. Axolotls are passive mobs that spawn only in Lush Caves. While you can easily find pink or brown axolotls, the blue one simply does not spawn naturally in the game, and you need to breed axolotls to spawn a blue variant. The chance of a blue axolotl spawning is 0.083%, indicating how rare the variant is.

You'll need to create an area where a large number of axolotls can be bred together to get the blue axolotl.

4) Jungle/Swamp Villager

Swamp and Jungle villagers spawn when villages blend with jungle and swamp biomes (Image via Reddit/BarrelBonsai550)

Villagers are complex Minecraft mobs that spawn in villages. They have a set routine and have different professions that allow them to trade items and emeralds with the player. Villages are structures that can be generated in biomes like plains, snowy plains, savannas, deserts, taigas, and snowy taigas. They rarely cut into biomes like jungles and swamps.

Due to villages blending into jungles and swamps, villagers can naturally spawn in jungle and swamp regions. Since blended villages are quite rare, it automatically makes jungle and swamp villagers infrequent.

5) Screaming Goat

Screaming Goats look the same as regular goats but will sound different (Image via Mojang Studios)

Goats were added to Minecraft with the 1.17 update. They spawn in frozen peaks, jagged peaks, and snowy slopes, in groups of two to three. Most of them will have the regular sound of a goat, but some goats will spawn as screaming variants. These are rare goats that only have a 2% chance of spawning naturally or while breeding.

Since screaming goats look identical to other goats, you need to be patient and wait for the mob to make a noise to detect the rare variant.

