5 most realistic resource packs for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft has very distinct visuals, but some players want a more realistic look and feel to their gameplay experience.

This is exactly why the community has created different resource and texture packs to improve the game's visual fidelity.

Even with the 1.19 update having come to pass, there are still several realistic packs to choose from. These can be downloaded via third-party sites, and some can even be obtained via the Marketplace in Bedrock Edition.

Regardless of where players get them, there are certain packs worth noting as perfect examples of enhanced visuals within the game's engine.

Legendary RT Textures, Epic Adventures x32 and 3 other excellent resource packs for improving graphics in Minecraft 1.19

1) John Smith Legacy

John Smith Legacy utilizes its own custom game models (Image via Filal_/PlanetMinecraft)

A long-running pack with a storied history, John Smith Legacy is a great realistic pack with custom models.

Dating back to beta, this pack provides high-resolution textures and improved 3D models without heaping a huge performance impact on players' devices. It won't blow the doors off compared to other packs, but it certainly sharpens the graphics and pairs wonderfully with shaders.

For a realistic pack with a low-performance impact, John Smith Legacy is an excellent option that blends performance with improved visuals.

2) Epic Adventures x32

A forested area in Epic Adventures (Image via toby109tt/PlanetMinecraft)

A resource pack compatible with both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game, Epic Adventures can be downloaded remotely or from the Minecraft Marketplace.

This pack features crisp 32 x 32 pixel textures that give blocks and even the skies a realistic feel. Even in dimensions like the Nether and the End, players will be surprised at the overall facelift this pack provides.

Foliage looks particularly compelling with this pack active, as leaf blocks possess more volume and grass and flowers are much more detailed.

Epic Adventures should also not create a huge difference in FPS as long as players are enjoying it on moderate to high-quality hardware.

3) Clarity

Clarity's incredibly detailed item and block textures (Image via SCtester/PlanetMinecraft)

When it comes to detailed textures, Clarity can be tough to beat in Minecraft 1.19. The developer has crafted near-pixel-perfect textures with excruciating attention paid to them.

This pack doesn't require shaders, but the overall realism is immensely assisted by them. For a great realistic combination, players can try utilizing Clarity alongside BSL or SEUS shader packs. The improved lighting strikes these blocks in a beautiful light, bringing an entirely new presentation to the game.

4) Legendary RT Textures

A mine and rail system in Legendary RT (Image via LEGENDARY RT TEXTURES/PlanetMinecraft)

Ray tracing is one of the most gorgeous innovations in gaming. It allows independent shafts of light to carry across (and occasionally scatter through) in-game assets.

Legendary RT utilizes extremely high-resolution textures with gorgeous ray tracing. Light rays dance across blocks and items as if they were real, and the effect is only amplified through the use of shaders.

It should be noted, however, that this pack is considerably resource-intensive, so players on mobile platforms or weaker systems may experience FPS drops when using this pack. Otherwise, it's flat-out one of the most impressive resource packs continuing in The Wild Update.

5) aBTV Texture Pack

Intricate brick blocks in aBTV (Image via psiloncraft/PlanetMinecraft)

This is one of the most detailed resource packs ever conceived. aBTV has recently been updated for version 1.19, completely overhauling the new deep dark and mangrove swamp biomes.

The pack possesses an appealing medieval aesthetic with an excruciating amount of detail placed into each block. Players can count the stonework of brick blocks or pick out independent stalks of wheat from a crop farm. aBTV also possesses compatibility with RTX ray tracing, improving its visual quality even further.

There's no doubt that this pack can cause a sizable FPS impact, so players should use it with caution. However, for machines capable of running it effectively, aBTV can create one of the most realistic and immersive experiences in the game.

Until other packs are converted for version 1.19 compatibility, this pack is one of the top picks for realistic rendering.

