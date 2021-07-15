5 seeds to find emeralds in Minecraft 1.17

Emeralds are one of the rarest ores in Minecraft, and players will only find it in specific locations. These ores are found in extreme hill biomes, traded by villagers, or located in villager, shipwreck, or dungeon chests.

When creating a Minecraft world, players can input a seed to generate a specific worldtype of their liking. Players should be cautious when entering seeds as each seed is unique to its code.

Players can enter seeds to generate a world that has lots of emeralds. Emeralds are easy to spot due to their lime green color appearance. Players can search for codes that will spawn them in areas where the ore is easily accessible.

In this article, players will learn the five best seeds for emeralds in Minecraft!

Top 5 Minecraft 1.17 seeds for emeralds

Shipwreck

Seed: -114090190345434633

In this seed, players will spawn near a shipwreck that is visible from spawn. On the shipwreck, there will be a chest with 10 emeralds included inside. Players will even find a diamond inside this chest.

Players may also notice that this seed will spawn them near a mushroom field - one of the rarest biomes in the game.

Extreme Emeralds!

Seed: 6003466327885058781

When entering this seed, players will spawn near an extreme hills/mountain biome in Minecraft. As stated above, the extreme hills biome is one of the best places to obtain emeralds.

Near spawn, there is a village where players can find emeralds, as well as large mountains with emeralds located inside. Which one the player would like to explore first is entirely up to them.

Diamonds & Emeralds

Seed: 5056807151542616608

This seed is great for both diamonds and emeralds in Minecraft. Players will spawn near an extreme hills biome with lots of goodies inside. The player will find not only tons of emeralds, but lots of diamonds inside as well.

There are several caves around these areas where players can find other resources too.

Desert Temple

Seed: 6018974322486396671

Upon entrance into this seed, players will spawn near a desert temple and a village. Inside, players will find emeralds inside the chests, and the villagers will even do emerald trades with the player for specific items.

There are lots of other resources in this area, including armor, food, diamonds, iron, and other resources that could be beneficial.

Trio Caves

Seed: -300251991161215386

When entering this seed, players will spawn near three open caves. Each of these caves will contain emeralds inside, along with other resources. There are at least three emeralds in the caves, but there are a lot more diamonds.

Players can venture out a little further to a village where emeralds can also be found inside villager chests. Players may also be able to trade with villagers for the ore.

