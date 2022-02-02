5 simple Minecraft house designs using wood in 2022

Homebuilding is a time-tested tradition in Minecraft, but not every player seeks to create an elaborate shelter for their character, as many simple designs can be both pleasing and useful for Survival Mode.

One of the earliest and most accessible materials in Minecraft when creating a simple home is wood. Regardless of the form in which wood is present, it carries a pleasing appearance when used well.

Since wood can be obtained easily and quickly from trees in many different biomes, a wooden shelter can make for an efficient early-game base but also an excellent late-game home. It never hurts to have a cabin nestled away in one's favorite spot in a given world.

Minecraft: Best wooden home designs that are simple to build (2022)

5) Mountain House by JUNS MAB Architecture

Save materials by building a home in the side of a mountain (Image via Mojang)

Nowhere is it stated that players have to build their entire home out of wooden blocks, and JUNS MAB Architecture addresses this directly with their Mountain House build.

By hollowing out the stone side of a nearby mountain, players can create frames out of wood and place them within the mountain's side. The interiors can then be decorated, and players can even expand on this modular design to add more sections to the home.

4) Plains Biome Starter House by SquareMario

This stilt-supported home is cheap in resources (Image via Mojang)

Requiring little more than wood and stone, this Minecraft home requires minimal resource costs and can be built quickly.

The build can be decorated with nearby foliage or lanterns. The only downside to this particular build is its open construction that can occasionally leave the player vulnerable to projectiles from skeletons.

However, considering the aim of the skeleton mob, they're more likely to hit the side of this shelter and not the player.

3) Animal Pen House by Choopatsup

This build includes a convenient animal enclosure (Image via Mojang)

Although this home is somewhat more elaborate for Minecraft builders, it has everything players can ask for. Its underside is complete with a small crop farm as well as an enclosure where players can keep livestock.

Adding planter boxes for things like hedges and flower pots can make the shelter feel more homely, and players even have an attic to work with where they can place additional survival aids like storage or an enchanting space.

Once finished, this home will meet most of the demands that players have in Minecraft Survival Mode.

2) Small Wooden Starter Base by @hiimzmc

This shelter is quite small, but can be completed quickly (Image via Mojang)

A condensed and quaint build requiring little time and resources (its brick chimney being the only real challenge material-wise), this house won't blow anybody away with its appearance but it can be constructed quickly.

Its smaller interior may leave some wishing for more space, but as a starter house this creation can be tough to beat in Minecraft.

When building on a constrained timeframe and with limited resources, this starter house shines bright. It's safe, cheap, and does what it needs to, without heaping on extra frills.

1) Simple Starter Base by @Cadio_Builds

Few builds are simpler than this starter shelter (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players need a home built in a hurry, this house can be finished in moments and can help keep one safe from hostile mobs. After the initial night, players can of course expand on this initial creation and add amenities, but this shelter possesses everything to get a player started.

For new players in particular, this creation won't require much knowledge in building, with the roof being the most complex architecturally.

Players may not spend an extended stay in this home, but it's one of the easiest to build in Minecraft and will suit a player's initial needs for things like crafting, smelting, sleeping, and storage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha