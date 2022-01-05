3 things to avoid while taming mobs in Minecraft

Taming mobs is something that Minecraft players love to do. It essentially gives them pets, which is really fun, but it also gives them help. Cats bring them items, wolves will fight mobs for them, and foxes can protect them. Taming mobs is sometimes difficult, but is one of the most rewarding parts of the game.

Taming mobs is pretty straightforward, especially with wolves and cats. However, there are a few things to avoid when doing so.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

What to avoid when trying to tame mobs in Minecraft

3) Running out of items

This is especially true with wolves. There's no telling how many bones they will need to be tamed. Some wolves will get tamed with a single bone, and others will eat all the bones Minecraft players have and still not be tamed.

Having ample items, whether that's bones, fish, or sweet berries, is especially important. Maybe it'll be too many, but at least it won't be too little.

Danny Tanimoto @BowieSenseiSan Me, feeding a wolf bones in Minecraft: Do you have what it takes to be my Wrath? Me, feeding a wolf bones in Minecraft: Do you have what it takes to be my Wrath?

2) Waiting for cats to come to players

Cats are much more difficult to tame than wolves. They will run away from players and will never sit still. Even when Minecraft players are holding fish, they are tentatively interested at best.

Many Minecraft players try to slowly lure them with the fish and then spam feed them, but that's difficult and they'll often run away. Cats aren't that fast, so players can chase them and spam the feed button and it usually works much better than slowly waiting for them.

Γοργὼ βλοσυρῶπις @fmsilvestris my girlfriend is currently chasing a cat in minecraft and feeding it fish in an effort to make friends and the cat just being like nah so i guess minecraft is a pretty realistic game my girlfriend is currently chasing a cat in minecraft and feeding it fish in an effort to make friends and the cat just being like nah so i guess minecraft is a pretty realistic game

1) Traveling long distances over water

After taming mobs, it's easy to forget that they follow players everywhere unless they are seated. This is especially helpful for cats, since most villages do require travel to get to and from.

However, it's tough for players to swim across oceans and their cats to follow them. They can ride in boats, though, which is safe and effective for getting them back home.

Cats can ride in boats to get home safely (Image via Minecraft)

Which Minecraft mob is the best to tame?

