5 things to build after Minecraft 1.18 update

The long-anticipated Minecraft 1.18 update is almost here. Set to be released in just a few hours, this is the largest Minecraft update to date, and is expected to add a variety of new features to the game.

Players will soon see a shift in how their worlds appear in-game. Serving as the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, Minecraft 1.18 will add several new biomes to the game. From lush caves to snowy slopes, these biomes will be great places for players to explore, and players may even want to build in them.

Here’s a list of five ideas to help get started on builds after the Minecraft 1.8 update.

5 things players can build after Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Castles

Castles are a common build in Minecraft, and it's easy to see why. With a number of designs available online, players can find a castle to fit any theme and map. Castles can be built anywhere, but they're especially fun to build on mountains. This has never been easier. Minecraft 1.18 makes mountains taller than ever and gives players even better views.

4) Mountain fortresses

An image of a mountain biome in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can utilize Minecraft’s new mountain biomes by building a fortress. Mountain fortresses can be built by mining and building into the side of a mountain. These builds don’t usually require much, but there can be a lot of mining involved.

3) Cottages

Meadows are just one of the new features introduced in Minecraft 1.18. Found in the mountains, these biomes are similar to plains in appearance. They’re full of flowers and beehives. With the added benefit of beautiful mountain views, meadows are the perfect place for players to build a cottage.

Cottages are fairly small builds, and players won’t need a ton of materials to build one. One can build a simple cottage with just some wood, brick, and stone.

2) Underground bases

Underground bases are a great way for players to use caves to their advantage. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can make the most of Minecraft's new cave biomes by building an underground base. These bases are easy to build and require few supplies. This is because they use Minecraft's terrain to their advantage.

Underground bases can be as simple or as intricate as players desire, and you can build an underground base by digging a space underground to build in. Players can also cut down on the amount of mining they'll do by using the natural shape of the cave as a space to build in.

1) Cities suspended above caves

Lush caves are just one place for players to build. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's new cave biomes are beautiful to look at, especially from above, and players may want their build to overlook them. One way to do this is by building overtop of a cave. Minecraft players can build a number of things this way, including cities. All they'll need is some building blocks and scaffolding.

