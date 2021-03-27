5 things players likely didn't know about the Nether in Minecraft

The Nether has practically been a staple of Minecraft since its debut in the gaming community.

The Nether is a Minecraft dimension different than the overworld dimension. It's characterized by its deadly mobs like ghasts and blazes. The Nether is full of lava lakes and large landmasses made of netherracks. The Nether also has a castle-like structure called Nether Fortresses.

A player can enter the Nether through a Nether portal, and many players are very familiar with the Nether and its biomes. Here are a few facts about the Nether that players may not know.

5 facts about the Nether that players might not know in Minecraft

#1 - Singleplayer

Minecraft in the Nether (Image via prima games)

If a player is playing in a single-player world and the player enters the Nether the overworld freezes. This is because it's much easier for the game to load only the Nether chunks instead of loading both the Nether and overworld chunks at the same time.

#2 - Trolling

Portal trapping (Image via YouTube)

On the server 2b2t and likely in other servers as well, players will try to trap other players in their Nether portal. Players do this by placing obsidian and bedrock around Nether portals in the Nether. When a player enters a Nether portal from the overworld they have no idea what is on the other side.

These players often end up on the other without any diamond pickaxes or resources to get them out of the trap. Players are also unable to reenter the overworld if they never stepped out of the Nether portal. This is how players are portal trapped in Minecraft.

#3 - Different names

Minecraft Nether dimension (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is the name all players know the dimension by today, but originally the creators of Minecraft called it by different titles. Notch and Jeb ran a blog for Minecraft where they referred to the Nether as "the nexus." The Nether was also sometimes referred to as the "gate to inferno fields" or "the slip."

In the Nether update 1.16, the name was officially changed to the Nether wastes.

#4 - Minecraft lore

Crimson Nether (Image via nme)

The crimson and warped Nether biomes supposedly decontaminate the Nether wastes from pollution. In the Nether wastes, Minecraft lore says that pollution in the form of Netherite debris lays around the Nether wastes polluting the environment. Crimson and warped forests potentially help rid pollution from the Nether.

#5 - Different dimensions

Minecraft ghast (Image via blenden92.deviantart.com)

The three dimensions that exist in Minecraft are the Nether, overworld, and the end dimension. The Nether dimension is labeled -1, the overworld is 0, and the End is 1.

Despite these dimensions being in order, they are not to be stacked vertically on top of each other.