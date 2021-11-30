5 tips for managing inventory in Minecraft

Inventory management is a struggle for many Minecraft players, and yet it is an important skill to have nonetheless. Although it may be resource oriented, Minecraft doesn't give its players a lot of inventory space.

Players have to make the most of it by managing their inventory. In the absence of mods in Minecraft, this means utilizing the game's in-built user interface (UI). However, the UI is fairly intricate, and players may have a hard time learning how to navigate it.

Luckily, here are five tips that players can use to help them manage their in-game inventory.

5 tips that will help Minecraft players in managing their inventory more efficiently

1) Dispense stacked items

Players can place a stack of items in their inventory in several ways. Left-clicking while holding a stack will place the entire stack in the item slot, while right-clicking will place just one item from the stack. To pick up an entire stack, players will need to double click it.

Players can drag a stack with their left mouse button held down to divide the items equally throughout several slots. Doing this with the right mouse button held down will place one item from the stack in each slot.

2) Split stacks in half

An image of a player's inventory in creative mode. (Image via Minecraft)

Splitting stacks in half manually can be a chore. To aid that, Minecraft gives players a work around: They can split a stack in half by right-clicking it. Stacks are split evenly in half by default, but they will be split unevenly if odd number of items are present. If this is the case, players will automatically pick up the larger half.

3) Managing the toolbar

An inventory of a chest's inventory in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can quickly switch items into their toolbar by hovering over the item with their cursor and pressing 1-9. Each number will send the item to a different slot in the toolbar. If there is already an item in the toolbar slot, the respective items will switch slots.

4) Save a custom toolbar

Players can find their saved toolbars under the tab indicated above. (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to save their toolbars by pressing c+1-9, which they can do by holding down the c key while pressing 1-9. They can use this toolbar later by finding it in their saved toolbars tab and pressing x+1-9.

However, players should not that this shortcut is only possible in Minecraft’s Creative mode.

5) Use shift + click

A double chest's inventory in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can send items to and from their toolbar by holding down the shift key and clicking on an item. This can also be used to send items to and from blocks such as chests, which have a separate inventory. If this is the case, the item will join any pre-existing stacks.

Pressing shift and double clicking on a stack will move all of that item between the player’s inventory and the block or hotbar. However, players need to ensure that they are already holding an item for this shortcut to work.

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update is set to increase the already-massive size of the mountains and the cave system, and add several new biomes and additional features. With the update coming up soon, players might need to improve their inventory management skills to ensure full-fledged exploration.

