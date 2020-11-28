5 unique Minecraft servers in 2020

Minecraft is a game that is 11 years old now. It's somewhat now sadly expected among players that some servers may, unfortunately, from time to time, seem similar and perhaps even uninspired.

This is generally mostly a toxic side effect of reliance on public plugins with very little unique custom development directly on the Minecraft server. Occasionally, this can result in the feeling of 'Deja vu' while trying out some Minecraft servers currently out there.

Luckily, however, the blocky universe of Minecraft is vast, and there are hundreds of unique and custom developed servers that offer players a fun-filled, quirky experience. The servers on this list are special and unique due to the precise attention to small details, innovative gameplay mechanics, and tailor-made server-side plugins.

List of five unique Minecraft servers

#1 - MC PRISON IP: MC.PRISONFUN.COM

Image via MC Prison

MC Prison is an example of what a Minecraft server should strive to be. Throughout its impressive six-year uptime, the server has been slowly refined and optimized to reach its current state.

MC Prison boasts a reliable team of developers working tirelessly to implement outstanding, unique, and innovative features daily. A fascinating and unique mechanic worth mentioning on the MC Prison Minecraft server includes a vast selection of casino-based games playable with in-game money.

The bottom line is that MC Prison is an absolute joy of a Minecraft server to play, vastly standing out from its fellow prison server peers.

#2 - IMAGENEERING FUN IP: IMAGENEERINGFUN.NET

Image via imagineering

The Imageneering Fun server is an entirely fresh idea to the world of Minecraft servers. It was built to represent real-life Disney theme parks as closely as possible within the blocky universe of the game.

The server features everything players might expect to find in a Disney resort. Including completely custom-built and scale-accurate Disney rollercoaster rides (that players can, of course, ride), park games, and even dedicated park 'tour guides' to show fresh players around.

In terms of original ideas for Minecraft servers, Imageneering takes the cake. It's not at all surprising the server has hundreds of players daily enjoying the virtual park.

#3 - MINING DEAD IP: MININGDEAD.COM

Image via Mining Dead

The Mining Dead is a game mode developed by a Minecraft server called HavocMC, and the premise of the game is interesting. With players being dropped into a world filled with zombies, their goal is to not just to survive but actually thrive.

The Mining Dead Minecraft server, gameplay-wise, results in a unique mix of heavy PvP and PvE elements through the implementation of custom and specially-developed server features, such as guns, base customization, and supply drops.

#4 - MCBALL IP: PLAY.MCBALL.NET

Image via MCBall

MCBall is a Minecraft server that takes the radically fun game of paintball and implements it directly into a server for players to enjoy on-demand, whenever they want.

All of the maps on the MCBall server are hand-built, the paintball plugin the server uses is also developed in-house by the team, resulting in a one of one experience not found elsewhere. Players can choose to play paintball solo or with friends at their discretion.

#5 - 2B2T IP: 2B2T.ORG

Image via 2b2t

2b2t is a Minecraft anarchy server with zero rules; the server is somewhat humorously described as 'the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft.'

Anything goes on 2b2t. Players are free to do whatever they want. The server itself is an example of a social experiment of its finest; to let hundreds of players do whatever they want without any limitations and see what happens.

The history and memes on this server indeed can't be understated; the extremely active subreddit community with 143,000 members speaks for itself.

The 2b2t Minecraft server is also known for its myriad of huge content creators promoting the server, such as Salc1 and FitMC.