5 most useful biomes in Minecraft as of 2022

Over the course of its lifespan, Minecraft has added a number of biomes and tweaked others, leading to a large amount of world diversity when it comes to different locations available to players.

With so many different biomes throughout Minecraft, players may feel a little bit overwhelmed with the new areas. It may be unclear how helpful some are with regards to resources, mobs, and generated structures.

Fortunately, the Minecraft community and Mojang keep copious amounts of information on the subject of biomes, allowing players to determine which biomes are more helpful and which can be explored later.

What are the best Minecraft biomes in 2022?

5) Deep Oceans

Deep oceans feature structures like ocean monuments (Image via Mojang)

A variant of Minecraft's standard oceans, Deep Oceans are full of different structures such as shipwrecks, underwater ruins, and the highly-coveted ocean monuments. Since these monuments generate within Deep Ocean biomes, players are able to find rare materials like prismarine. Not only this, but ocean monuments are great locations to farm, as the structure's guardians and elder guardians are solid sources of experience and items such as prismarine shards and crystals.

Deep Oceans can be dangerous, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

4) Jungles

The bamboo jungle, a variant of the standard Jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

Great sources of melons and cocoa beans, Jungle biomes are bountiful and full of life. Although players can get items like melons and cocoa beans elsewhere, jungles allow players to harvest them at will without the need to grow them. Jungle wood and trees allow for the creation of very tall trees with plenty of vines to spare.

Exotic animals such as parrots, ocelots, and pandas roam about, which offers some interesting pet prospects. Jungle pyramids also generate within these Minecraft biomes, allowing players to plumb their depths, avoid their traps, and eventually snag some loot to take home.

3) Stony Peaks

Stony peak biomes may be sparsely populated, but they have their benefits (Image via Mojang)

A relatively new inclusion as part of Minecraft 1.18, Stony Peaks may seem barren due to not spawning passive mobs, but they have a major benefit. Scattered throughout these mountain peaks are a large amount of surface-level ores to mine.

The ores vary but do include the likes of emeralds, making them a great starting spot for players looking for early-game access to ores and higher-grade tools and weapons that can be crafted from them. These new biomes may not be everyone's preference, but there's no denying they can be a huge boon for the ore-hungry miner.

2) End Highlands

End cities can be treacherous, but their rewards are worth it (Image via Mojang)

One of the better sources of loot in all of Minecraft, End Highlands biomes are the only biomes within the End to generate structures like end cities and ships. Chorus trees can also be found here, and the presence of shulkers is a plus as well.

Since end ships are the lone source of Elytra in standard Minecraft survival, these biomes are highly sought after. End Highlands may be a fairly late-game biome, but they have great loot lying in wait for players who navigate them safely.

1) Nether Wastes

Nether fortresses are full of loot as well as important mobs like blazes (Image via Mojang)

The most commonly seen portions of Minecraft's Nether dimension, Nether Wastes are vast locales made primarily of netherrack blocks. However, these biomes also feature nether fortress structures, which house the all-important blaze mobs that are required to complete the game's primary story and defeat the ender dragon boss. Without the blaze rods and powder, players are incapable of creating eyes of ender to open the portal to the End dimension.

Also integral to achieving a means to reaching the End, ender pearls are accessible to players in the early to mid-game thanks to the presence of piglins within Nether Wastes. These mobs can barter with players, and they will rarely exchange ender pearls for gold ingots. The presence of blaze rods and ender pearls within the Nether Wastes makes it an incredibly vital biome for regular survival players in Minecraft and speedrunners alike.

Edited by Siddharth Satish