5 most useful rooms to have in your Minecraft house (2022)

Building in Minecraft is an essential part of the game. A house or base is a very important build to construct, and many rooms decorate the insides of a house. There are many different types of rooms players can construct, primarily for style or for a specific purpose.

Whether you are a seasoned builder or are just starting off, there are plenty of rooms that can be added to your next house that are just as aesthetically pleasing as they are useful.

5 most useful rooms to have in your Minecraft House

5) Bedroom

Bedroom (Image via Mojang)

Setting a respawn point is important when playing Minecraft, so that if players die, they can respawn in a familiar place. The only way to set a respawn point is to sleep in a bed, so why not build an entire bedroom? Sleeping each night is also a great way to skip the night and the monsters that come with it.

A great way to make your bed appear larger is to place two beds next to each other, which gives them the look of a queen-sized mattress. You can also line the beds with slabs to provide a nice framed look, along with two regular-sized blocks in front of the bed for a bed frame.

Bookshelves, potted plants, and paintings can be used to give the bedroom more personality. You can also use stairs to create the look of a couch.

4) Enchanting Room

Enchanting room (Image via Pinterest)

Enchanting rooms is another great room design for your next house. Enchanting is important as it helps tools and armor become stronger and more powerful. However, to enchant, players will need a lot of bookcases. Instead of just lining up the bookcases in a boring fashion, make an entire room out of it!

Slabs, fences, and item frames can be used to give the bookcases more dimension and flavor. Players can also set up armor stands filled with enchanted armor inside the room.

3) Smelting Room

Smelting room (Image via Minecraft)

Smelting is a huge part of any survival world as it is the only way to turn iron and gold ore into ingots. It is useful to have more than just one furnace in your house so that you can smelt multiple ores at one time.

A good design for a smelting room includes stone bricks, iron bars, and other gray blocks. This makes for a more industrial feeling.

2) Brewery

Brewery (Image via Tumblr)

In Minecraft, players can use brewing stands to make many different potions. A brewery room can include potted mushrooms, carrot and nether wart sprouts, chests to store potion supplies, and other decor items.

This room should have a more secluded, witchy feel, so add dim lighting and fewer windows.

1) Mine entrance

Mine entrance (Image via Pinterest)

Mining is a huge part of Minecraft - it's even in the name! So why not make your mine entrance look nice? A mine entrance can either be inside or right outside your house, allowing for easy access. Doors are important for a mine entrance to keep those pesky monsters out of your house.

Other blocks that can be used for a mine entrance include chests, lanterns, and potted plants to add character.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

