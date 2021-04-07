5 uses of green dye in Minecraft

Players can use Minecraft dye to do a lot of cool things within the game world. There are 16 different color dyes that players can use in Minecraft.

Green dye is a primary color in Minecraft that can be obtained by smelting a cactus inside of a furnace. Players may also be able to find green dye inside village chests.

Cacti are really easy to find in the Minecraft world. Players can find them naturally in the desert biome or sometimes in the badlands biome. Cacti can also be found inside chests around the Minecraft world.

Green dye in Minecraft can be used to make a lighter shade of dye - lime green. Players can do this by placing one green dye and one white dye in the crafting menu.

What are the uses of green dye in Minecraft?

#1 Dyeing Shulker boxes

Shulker boxes are items that serve as a portable chest for players (Image via Shulkerfanblog on Twitter)

Green dye can be used to dye players' shulker boxes in Minecraft. Shulker boxes are boxes that players can only get from defeating shulkers inside of end cities in Minecraft.

Shulker boxes are items that serve as a portable chest for players. Players' items can be stored inside of them when broken. Unlike chests, shulker boxes will never drop the players' items when broken.

Players can place shulker boxes down like regular chests, and an item will be stored inside when they click on it. These boxes can be dyed green by placing the shulker box and the green dye on a crafting table.

#2 Dyeing beds

Players can dye their beds green in Minecraft (Image via Novaskin)

Although this is a very common use of dye in Minecraft, players can use green dye to dye the color of their beds. Beds are very easy to find in the game. If a player cannot find one for some reason, they are easy to craft.

Beds are crafted using three wooden planks and three wool blocks in the crafting table. Players can dye the bed green by using a white bed and the green dye in the crafting menu.

#3 Dyeing wolf collars

Players can easily change the color of their wolf's collar in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Green dye can be used to dye the collar of a wolf in Minecraft. Players can tame a wolf and make it their own by giving them bones. When players do this, the wolf will automatically have a red collar.

Players can easily change the color of the collar by clicking on the wolf with the green dye in hand. The collar will automatically be dyed green.

#4 Dyeing terracotta

Players can use Terracotta while building a new house if they wish to (Image via Sportskeeda)

Terracotta is a block in Minecraft that is formed using clay. This block has a good blast resistance and can be used to build other blocks in the Minecraft world. Players can use these blocks while building a new house if they wish to.

Terracotta can be dyed green by placing one green dye on a crafting table along with eight pieces of terracotta. This will create eight pieces of green terracotta for the player to collect on the right side of the crafting menu.

#5 Making green concrete powder

Players can create green concrete powder using green dye in Minecraft (Image via MCBasic on Youtube)

Players can create green concrete powder using green dye in Minecraft. Players use concrete powder to create concrete blocks. The powder turns into blocks when it comes into contact with water.

Players can create green concrete powder by placing four sand, four gravel, and one green dye inside of the crafting menu.