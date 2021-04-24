5 ways to get bamboo in Minecraft easily

Bamboo is a plant that Minecraft players can use to do a variety of things. It may not be as effective as other items, but it can still be resourceful.

Bamboo may be used to smelt items inside of a furnace, cook food items using a furnace, and breed pandas.

Pandas are very rare mobs in Minecraft. However, when they spawn, they do so in pairs of one or two inside jungle biomes. Players can breed pandas in the game using bamboo.

Easy ways to get bamboo in Minecraft

#1 Finding it in the Jungle

Bamboo can be found growing naturally in the jungle biome in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Bamboo can be found growing naturally in the jungle biome. However, bamboo jungle hill biomes are very rare. Sometimes, these biomes will not even spawn at all in certain seeds.

Jungles usually spawn next to the Taiga biome or near extreme hill biomes. Players will be able to spot jungles easier due to the swinging vines and enlarged trees.

Jungles can sometimes also spawn next to desert biomes.

#2 Fishing for it

Minecraft players can find bamboo as a junk item when fishing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another way in which Minecraft players can get bamboo is by fishing for it. Players may come across a few sticks of bamboo as a "junk item" by fishing in the jungle biome.

In order for players to fish, they will need to create a fishing rod. Players may create a fishing rod by opening the crafting box to the 3x3 crafting grid before placing three sticks and two strings in the grid.

Players are advised to use the Luck of the Sea enchantment when fishing in Minecraft. With this enchantment, players will get better loot when fishing, including bamboo.

#3 Pandas

When pandas are killed in Minecraft, they drop 1-2 pieces of bamboo on the ground (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas are a rare mob in Minecraft. They are only found inside the jungle biome in Minecraft.

When pandas are killed, they drop 1-2 pieces of bamboo on the ground for the player to collect.

#4 Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks in Minecraft can contain a lot of useful resources, including bamboo (Image via Minecraft Forum)

There is a chance that bamboo can spawn inside the chests of shipwrecks in Minecraft.

Shipwrecks are in randomly located places around the Minecraft world, and they contain chests. Shipwrecks can contain a lot of useful resources for players to place in their inventory, with one of those being bamboo.

Players can also find bamboo in Mineshafts.

#5 Jungle temples

Minecraft players can find bamboo in Jungle Temples located in the Jungle Biomes of Minecraft (Image via Minecraft wiki)

Bamboo can also be found inside chests inside jungle temples.

Jungle temples are stone buildings that are located inside of jungle biomes. These temples naturally spawn and are mostly made of mossy cobblestone and cobblestone.