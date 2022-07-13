7 best roller coaster maps for Minecraft 1.19 update

Thanks to Minecraft's minecart and rail blocks, it's possible to create awesome rollercoasters that are fully functional. Many players have crafted entire maps featuring one or more coasters for their friends and fellow players to enjoy.

When it comes to rollercoaster maps, players have plenty to choose from. Even after The Wild Update, many rollercoaster maps still work excellently with the new game version. Furthermore, some maps have even implemented parts of the 1.19 update into their coaster designs. Whatever the case may be, players can find some truly enjoyable rollercoaster maps below.

Minecraft: Awesome rollercoaster maps that can be enjoyed in version 1.19

1) Notchland Amusement Park 3.0

The Ender Dragon coaster in Notchland (Image via LEISURE GAMING/PlanetMinecraft)

Complete with over a dozen rollercoasters on one map, Notchland is a truly exemplary map. An eight-month project that has stood the test of time, this map supports various game versions, though some issues have been reported with version 1.18 in particular.

However, after being tested in version 1.19, just about every attraction in the park still appears to be in working order. If players encounter any issues, they can always roll back their game version. However, many of the map's coasters don't rely on anything particularly complex, meaning 1.19 players can enjoy them to the fullest.

2) When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly's mega coaster (Image via hobo joe/PlanetMinecraft)

A mega coaster with a proven track record, When Pigs Fly is an absolute blast to ride. The map includes a "testing facility" as a park campus, housed around the massive pig-flying rollercoaster.

Players enter the shoes of a tester at the facility with a fully automated story to enjoy alongside the coaster's construction. There's even a cruise ship to check out when players have run through the coaster a few times.

3) Scary Halloween Coaster

The wooden coaster at sunset (Image via BrauhausDerHoffnung/PlanetMinecraft)

For lovers of all things spooky, this map is an excellent pick. Twisting through pirate coves, ghost ships, a graveyard, and much more, this map's rollercoaster is a delight to ride. This map even has multiplayer functionality, so players can enjoy the coaster and the rest of the park alongside their friends if they'd like.

There's even a Nether portion of the coaster, which is quite impressive for a player-built rollercoaster in its own right. Players who celebrate Halloween all year round should adore the amount of detail and effort shown on this map, to say the least.

4) Multiverse

The badlands portion of Multiverse (Image via iRiZGaming/PlanetMinecraft)

Minecraft's various biomes are pleasant to explore, and this coaster brings players through many of them all in one ride. The Multiverse is all about experiencing various locales from one lone and extensive coaster track. Players can witness badlands, snowy, plains, and many more biomes while riding through this coaster's winding and speedy track.

One member of the project's development team includes the creator of When Pigs Fly, ensuring quality control for the map. Players can also experience the game's other dimensions on this map, which is always a spooky and thrilling addition to any coaster.

5) Isle of Naberius

The western portion of Naberius' mega-coaster (Image via TeamPwnCraft/PlanetMinecraft)

For players looking for a fantasy spin on their coaster, Isle of Naberius may be a great pick for them. The coaster features its own story following the game's protagonist Steve, who is being hounded by an otherworldly demon named Naberius.

This coaster map is part fantasy while retaining plenty of creepy horror elements for those looking for thrills. The coaster takes some time to ride, and its command blocks may have a few hitches depending on the edition and version of the game, but player reviews have yet to indicate any serious issues.

6) Spaghetti Rollercoaster

Spaghetti's rollercoaster map spans an entire island (Image via DeliciousPancake/PlanetMinecraft)

For Steampunk enthusiasts, Spaghetti is the island-sized coaster of their dreams. It even incorporates a super fun minigame where players must shoot buttons on red wool blocks placed throughout the coaster's complex.

However, this rollercoaster is so wonderfully detailed that riding it repeatedly might not have anything to do with improving your score in the minigame. The fact that one player formed this entire coaster map makes it an even more impressive project.

7) The Golden Coaster

The Golden Coaster is a thrilling five-minute ride (Image via CrespoChimp/PlanetMinecraft)

A coaster comprised of gold and diamonds, The Golden Coaster will likely be a nightmare to build in Survival Mode. Regardless, this rollercoaster is an incredibly enjoyable ride with some very cool twists and turns.

Carts move at breakneck speed around corners and throughout a quiet valley, and the drop is incredible. This coaster even speeds through underground and underwater segments, providing some pretty interesting viewing vistas that some coasters don't explore.

