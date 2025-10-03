  • home icon
  A Minecraft fan has set out to hand paint every block and add them to the game

By Pranay Mishra

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 03, 2025 10:55 GMT
Redditors talk about the hand-painted texture pack (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player is working on a hand-painted texture pack (Image via Reddit/EdgeCaseLabs/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft community is one of the biggest and most active groups of players, constantly working to enhance the gameplay experience. Builders create structures together, while modders make great resource packs that are completely free. This is one of the biggest reasons why the blocky game is so much more fun to play.

A Minecraft player, u/EdgeCaseLabs, posted on the game’s subreddit to announce an impressive project they started. The user said they were making a texture pack from scans of handmade paintings. One can understand how impressive and difficult it is, as the user has to paint every block in the game and then export it into Minecraft.

The images featured some examples, and they look impressive. The last slide also showed sheets of paper with paintings of various flowers and ores. The original poster stated it might take them more than five years to complete the project.

In a comment, the OP mentioned that they regularly post videos on their YouTube channel named “The Edge Case” showing their progress. There is also a free beta version of the texture pack on their Patreon page that players can download to try it out. u/KingCreeper7777 pointed out that the softer edges of the leaves give them more depth compared to normal textures.

Redditors talk about the hand-painted texture pack (Image via Reddit)

u/AHrubik suggested that the original poster make the texture pack compatible with labPBR so that it can be used with shader packs. u/AshMendoza1 said that if it looked so good with vanilla lighting, they could only imagine how it would look with OptiFine or other lighting and shadows mods.

u/Squambles_McFlanigan was impressed by the idea and the effort it would take to complete the project. However, the results would certainly be worth the hard work. Five years is indeed a very long time, but Minecraft players have spent even more time on single projects.

Impressive Minecraft build projects

A Minecraft player showcases a large, detailed castle made in the blocky world (Reddit/Shaka2011/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player showcases a large, detailed castle made in the blocky world (Reddit/Shaka2011/Mojang Studios)

Over the years, several talented builders have shown impressive structures that have taken them months or even years to complete. Players have built massive castles, bridges, and towers with intricate details and even an interior that requires a lot of planning and time.

However, what’s even more impressive is how some single-player projects resulted in the creation of medieval cities and even a fictional country that took almost a decade to complete.

Mods and texture packs also take a lot of effort, and most of them are free to download.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
