A Minecraft fan has set out to hand paint every block and add them to the game

The Minecraft community is one of the biggest and most active groups of players, constantly working to enhance the gameplay experience. Builders create structures together, while modders make great resource packs that are completely free. This is one of the biggest reasons why the blocky game is so much more fun to play.A Minecraft player, u/EdgeCaseLabs, posted on the game’s subreddit to announce an impressive project they started. The user said they were making a texture pack from scans of handmade paintings. One can understand how impressive and difficult it is, as the user has to paint every block in the game and then export it into Minecraft.I'm hand painting every block in Minecraft and making it into a texture pack byu/EdgeCaseLabs inMinecraftThe images featured some examples, and they look impressive. The last slide also showed sheets of paper with paintings of various flowers and ores. The original poster stated it might take them more than five years to complete the project.In a comment, the OP mentioned that they regularly post videos on their YouTube channel named “The Edge Case” showing their progress. There is also a free beta version of the texture pack on their Patreon page that players can download to try it out. u/KingCreeper7777 pointed out that the softer edges of the leaves give them more depth compared to normal textures.Redditors talk about the hand-painted texture pack (Image via Reddit)u/AHrubik suggested that the original poster make the texture pack compatible with labPBR so that it can be used with shader packs. u/AshMendoza1 said that if it looked so good with vanilla lighting, they could only imagine how it would look with OptiFine or other lighting and shadows mods.u/Squambles_McFlanigan was impressed by the idea and the effort it would take to complete the project. However, the results would certainly be worth the hard work. Five years is indeed a very long time, but Minecraft players have spent even more time on single projects.Impressive Minecraft build projectsA Minecraft player showcases a large, detailed castle made in the blocky world (Reddit/Shaka2011/Mojang Studios)Over the years, several talented builders have shown impressive structures that have taken them months or even years to complete. Players have built massive castles, bridges, and towers with intricate details and even an interior that requires a lot of planning and time. However, what’s even more impressive is how some single-player projects resulted in the creation of medieval cities and even a fictional country that took almost a decade to complete. Mods and texture packs also take a lot of effort, and most of them are free to download.